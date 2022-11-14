Drone Service Market is Projected to Reach US$ 57.02 Billion in 2028

Detriot, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Drone Service Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the drone service market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increased requirement for qualitative data in various industries.

Growing use of drone services for industry-specific solutions.

Improvised regulatory framework are the prime factors.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Drone Service Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Industry Type (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue, Mining, Insurance, and Others),

(Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue, Mining, Insurance, and Others), By Application Type (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, and Others),

(Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, and Others), By Duration of Service Type (Short Duration Services, Long Duration Services),

(Short Duration Services, Long Duration Services), By Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone MRO Services, and Drone Training & Education Services),

(Drone Platform Services, Drone MRO Services, and Drone Training & Education Services), By Solution Type (Enterprise, Point),

(Enterprise, Point), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Drone Service Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing Application segment is estimated to register the highest growth during 2022-2028.

The market is segmented as aerial photography & remote sensing, data acquisition & analytics, mapping & surveying, 3D modeling, disaster risk management & mitigation, inspection & environmental monitoring, and others. The growth of the segment is owing to the increase in the demand for aerial photography from various sectors, such as architecture, infrastructure, civil engineering, and oil & gas across the world.

Market Trends by Solution Type

The Enterprise segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the coming five years.

The market is segmented as enterprise and point. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that enterprise solutions deliver end-to-end services to various industries. Further, escalating demand for analytical services and software solutions in the drone service market is propelling growth of the segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The drone service market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2022-2028.

This growth is owing to the increasing number of drone services being used by various industries, such as mining, agriculture, and oil & gas in the region. China and India are the growth engines of the region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Drone Service Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Aerobo

Airware

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

Dronedeploy

Edall Systems

Identified Technologies

Martek Aviation

Precision Hawk

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Terra Drone Corporation.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Drone Service Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

