Luxcore Announces Its Pivot Into A Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure Company And Hosts a Global Launch Event in Dallas, Texas

New York, NY, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxcore emerges from stealth mode to announce and debut its latest innovation disruption, merging Internet, cloud, and blockchain technologies. On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, Luxcore will host a global launch event, announcing its newest product and service offering for current and potential investors and members of the press. The company will reveal its decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI) platform that leverages its long-time expertise in optical systems, chip design, and distributed, network-based, multi-level secure operating systems.

"Luxcore's decentralized cloud platform is designed to be the first cloud computing platform based on micro clouds and distributed ledger technology ("DLT"), also known today as blockchain, says Gerald Ramdeen, CEO of Luxcore. "Today, we are the first decentralized cloud infrastructure provider with the ability to provide managed, hosted blockchain services with cross-blockchain integration, uniquely positioning us to offer "Blockchain-as-a-Service" with an unparallel emphasis on speed and security. Ultimately, our vision is to be the "Architects of the Next Internet." And this announcement is the second major step in our journey.

Luxcore plans to vertically integrate the entire hardware and software stack, from the network layer up through the software layer, onto a single chip that can be deployed globally wherever 5G and 6G mobile infrastructure is deployed. In addition, at the event, Luxcore will be announcing a new major strategic partnership with a Fortune 500 company, one of the industry's most respected technology service providers in cloud and blockchain technologies. This strategic partnership will allow both companies to provide secure mass data storage and transit on our Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure ("DCI") platform together as we build the next Internet for the future of finance, commerce, and mobility.

Ramdeen will unveil the DCI and "Blockchain-as-a-Service," their growth potentials, and revenue projections. This new first-of-its-kind partnership could generate $20-50 million in revenue per year beginning next year in 2023. Also, at the event, Ramdeen will be announcing Luxcore's return to the private institutional capital markets to secure institutional capital to fuel the company's expected growth.

Luxcore will host its keynote conference at the Ritz Carlton: 2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, and the event will begin at 10 am and end at 2 pm.

For all press and media requests to attend this event, please submit credentials to: Amore Philip | Amore@aoprllc.com | 929-229-5512.





About Luxcore

Ultimately, our vision to be the "Architects of the Next Internet" will undoubtedly be fulfilled by our ability to integrate the entire hardware and software stack vertically. From the network layer up through the software layer onto a single chip, can now be deployed globally wherever 5G and 6G mobile infrastructure is deployed, resulting in significantly lower infrastructure costs and energy savings. For more information, please visit https://luxcore.com/





