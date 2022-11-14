Alvotech Announces Australian Marketing Authorization for AVT02, a Biosimilar to Humira®

Increases availability of cost-effective high-concentration low-volume adalimumab in Australia

First approved biosimilar from the partnership with Cipla, which also includes four other biosimilar candidates

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide announced today that the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia has granted marketing authorization to Cipla Australia Pty Ltd (“Cipla”) for Alvotech’s AVT02, a high-concentration low-volume biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab).

Alvotech’s biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) is approved in Australia for marketing as a 40 mg/0.4 mL and 80 mg/0.8 mL solution in a pre-filled syringe and 40 mg/0.4 mL solution in a pre-filled pen, designed with the ease of patients in mind. In Australia, the biosimilar will be marketed as Ciptunec™ and Ardalicip™.

“We are very pleased about the marketing authorization in Australia, following approval and successful launches of Alvotech’s high concentration biosimilar to Humira® in multiple markets in Europe and Canada. As we are dedicated to improving global access to affordable biologics, we welcome this step in our journey,” said Mark Levick, CEO of Alvotech.

“The first approved biosimilar in Cipla’s partnership with Alvotech marks an important milestone. We look forward to extending our footprint in the biosimilars market by increasing the availability of cost-effective high-concentration low-volume adalimumab for Australian patients,” said Nishant Saxena, CEO, International Business (Europe & Emerging Markets), of Cipla.

This is the first approved biosimilar from an exclusive commercialization partnership between Alvotech and Cipla, announced in July 2019. In November 2020, the partners extended their partnership to South Africa and in January 2021, the partners entered into an additional license and supply agreement for Australia and New Zealand for four biosimilar other candidates under development by Alvotech targeting immunology, ophthalmology, oncology, and bone disease.

About AVT02 / Ciptunec™ / Ardalicip™ (adalimumab)

AVT02, marketed as Ciptunec / Ardalicip in Australia, is a monoclonal antibody and approved biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab), which inhibits tumor necrosis factor. Approved indications for Ciptunec / Ardalicip in Australia include rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease in adults and children (≥ 6 years; weighing ≥ 40 kg), ulcerative colitis, psoriasis in adults and children, hidradenitis suppurativa in adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age) and uveitis. The same biosimilar has been approved in the EU, Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein, the UK, Switzerland as Hukyndra®; and in Canada and Saudi Arabia as Simlandi™. Dossiers are under review in multiple countries, including in the United States.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech's current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures, and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

