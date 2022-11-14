Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 7 November until 11 November, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,626,044 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 374.6608 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 7 November 312,000 392.8978 122,584,113.60 8 November 316,998 386.2287 122,433,725.44 9 November 324,000 377.9247 122,447,602.80 10 November 331,000 365.6469 121,029,123.90 11 November 342,046 352.9360 120,720,347.06 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) 1,606,000 386.9972 621,517,475.50 Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October) 3,232,044 380.7907 1,230,732,388.30 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981 288.3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344.1722 4,307,483,267.18 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July) 16,583,242 367.0952 6,087,629,043.54 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 32,330,773 359.5907 11,625,844,699.02





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 42,942,847 own shares, corresponding to 1.35% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,

+47 909 55 417

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





