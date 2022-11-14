Growing Demand for Through Silicon via (TSV) in 3D Semiconductor Packaging Rapidly Changing Consumer Electronics Space: Report Fact.MR

Paris, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest published industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, currently, the global 3D semiconductor packaging market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is forecasted to expand at a stellar CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2032.



The advantages of 3D semiconductor packaging over traditional packaging technologies include decreased power loss, increased efficiency, greater overall performance, and optimal space utilization. The microelectronic module aids in the miniaturization of mobile electronic devices, including sensors, smartphones, and bio-medical devices. The advent of multi-chip IC (integrated circuit) packaging is one of the major market trends.

Thin semiconductor chips are stacked and integrated into micro-electronic modules using 3D semiconductor packaging using through silicon via technology. Additionally, it aids in reducing the size of the interposer between the package and circuit, which lowers the system's cost and power usage.

The semiconductor industry is looking for alternatives to develop and produce innovative SoCs (system-on-chips) using SiP (system-in-package) and chiplet-based techniques by utilizing various cutting-edge packaging technologies. For high-end performance packaging, 3D integration of semiconductor components is becoming more popular.

Overall demand for ICs has increased due to the widespread usage of smartphones, which is anticipated to encourage the development of 3D packaging as ICs require strong packaging to enable small footprints and higher performance.

With sharper, lighter, and more energy-efficient features, consumer electronic products are always evolving. It raises consumer expectations for the next iteration. It is a key selling factor for companies that produce consumer devices. The demand for chips without flaws, large capital investments by various semiconductor manufacturing companies, and an increase in consumer electronics penetration are some of the reasons propelling the 3D semiconductor packaging industry

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global 3D semiconductor packaging market is predicted to reach US$ 32.5 billion by 2032.

Market in Canada is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for the package-on-package method is estimated to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2032.

Market in Japan is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 10.5% through 2032.

Winning Strategy

Top players in the 3D semiconductor packaging market are developing techniques to reduce the overall cost of advanced packaging and provide the maximum level of operational effectiveness. Leading companies' ongoing investments in R&D initiatives are anticipated to encourage the adoption of 3D packaged chips to advance the packaging method.

For instance,

In 2021, Amkor Technology, Inc. announced plans to build a cutting-edge smart factory in Bac Ninh, Vietnam. The first phase of the new plant will focus on providing Advanced SiP assembly and test solutions to the leading semiconductor and electronic manufacturing companies worldwide.



Key Manufacturers of 3D Semiconductor Packaging Industry

ASE Group

Amkor Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

3M Company

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Suss Microtec AG

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

United Microelectronics

Xilinx, Inc.

Segmentation of 3D Semiconductor Packaging Industry Research

By Packaging Method: Through Silicon via (TSV) Package-on-Package Through Glass via (TGV) Others

By Application: Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Industrial Automotive Military & Aerospace Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 3D semiconductor packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of packaging method (through silicon via (TSV), package-on-package, through glass via (TGV), others) and application (consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, military & aerospace, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

