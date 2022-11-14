Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Size, Revenue Analysis & Outlook (2022-2029) | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete blocks and bricks market size will spike during the forecast period owing to the rising frequency of natural disasters. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market, 2022-2029."

Natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods, have been growing in frequency and intensity over the past few decades. According to the Munich Reinsurance Company, insured natural disaster losses of human lives and properties have doubled since 1980. The main reason for the increasing occurrence of such calamities is the worsening effects of climate change, along with rampant development activities with utter disregard for nature. As a result, the demand for climate-resilient constructions has heightened in recent years, forcing companies to develop effective solutions. Concrete blocks and bricks are a result of this rapidly growing necessity worldwide. These materials are prepared by using fly ash, lime, and clay and are economical compared to conventional bricks and blocks. Due to their structural strength, these bricks protect buildings as they are able to withstand the harshness of storms, earthquakes, and other disasters.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/concrete-blocks-and-bricks-market-103784

List of Key Players Covered in the Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Report

CRH plc

Boral Limited

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V

LCC Siporex Company

Midwest Block and Brick

Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Monaprecast

Midland Concrete Products, Inc

Brickworks Limited

General Shale, Inc.

Oldcastle

Xella Group

Acme Brick Company

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered CRH plc, Boral Limited, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, LCC Siporex Company, Midwest Block and Brick, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monaprecast, Midland Concrete Products, Inc, Brickworks Limited, General Shale, Inc., Oldcastle, Xella Group, Acme Brick Company & more.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/concrete-blocks-and-bricks-market-103784

Impact of COVID-19

The concrete blocks and bricks market growth may stabilize amid the current COVID-19 pandemic as activities in the construction industry have recommenced. Construction companies are expediting their investment plans to compensate for the losses they incurred in 2020, which will involve the employment of novel construction materials. Furthermore, with international trade somewhat getting back on track, supply chain issues have been resolved. However, with a new coronavirus wave hitting major construction hubs such as India, the growth trajectory of this market may temporarily falter over the

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into cement blocks and bricks. Based on application, it is segregated into commercial constructions, residential constructions, and industrial constructions. The market is geographically distributed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report supplies a tangible analysis of all segments of the market, as well as provides a granular examination of all factors driving and restraining the market. Additionally, the report comprehensively profiles and evaluates the top market players and their strategies and shares valuable insights into the regional developments influencing the market growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Exponential Growth of Urban Agglomerates to Propel the Market

Countries around the globe are developing their urban infrastructure that is environment-friendly and can stand strong against damaging calamities, whether natural or manmade. Concrete blocks and bricks can effectively aid the transformation of cities into sustainable living units and the prolific expansion of urban areas will further bolster these trends. According to the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2050, roughly two-thirds, or 68%, of the global population will reside in cities and other urban spaces, with 90% of this growth expected to be witnessed in Asia and Africa. As more people get added to metros and cities across the globe, the need for sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure will inevitably heighten, stoking the growth of this market, particularly in developing economies.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/concrete-blocks-and-bricks-market-103784

Regional Insights

Robust Infrastructure Development in the Asia Pacific to Influence Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the concrete blocks and bricks market share because of intensifying construction activities due to the rapidly increasing population of India and China. The countries are focusing on developing infrastructures to accommodate their rising populations and expanding economic activities.

North America is the second-largest market for concrete blocks and bricks because of rising per-capita incomes and heavy public and private investments in the construction of residential complexes. Europe is expected to exhibit a substantial incline in its construction industry and is expected to propel market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Expand Reach by Acquisition of Several Companies

The market's key players have expanded their reach in the global market by acquiring several companies. For example, Midwest Blocks and Bricks acquired multiple companies, including Basic Block Group LLC, Chandler Materials Company, Kenco Enterprise, and others, in September 2016 to amplify its reach across states. Further, companies partner with each other for specific ventures to improve production activities and boost product quality. To improve their brand presence globally, several companies are engaged in the creation of innovative products.

Industry Development

January 2020: CEMEX signed an agreement for selling its assets with a UK-based company named Breedon.

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/concrete-blocks-and-bricks-market-103784

Check out more Related Insights:

Cement Market Size, Share and Future Demand by 2029

Concrete Formwork Market Size, Share and Future Demand by 2029

Underwater Concrete Market Size, Share and Future Demand by 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com