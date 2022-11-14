[Latest] Global Electric Tractor Market Size/Share Worth USD 250 Million by 2030 at a 13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis, Outlook)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Tractor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Battery Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Others), By Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Tractor, Hybrid Electric Tractor, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Tractor), By Application (Heavy-Duty Tractor, Medium-Duty Tractor, Light-Duty Tractor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electric Tractor Market Size & share was valued at approximately USD 118 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 132 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 250 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the Electric Tractor market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Electric Tractor market.

Electric Tractor Market: Overview

The advantages of driving and decoupling loads from the engines enable electric tractors to operate with a high level of efficiency. Additionally, governments worldwide have set a target for the phase-out of vehicles powered by fossil fuels. As a result, vehicle manufacturers are making enormous progress in electric drive technology. The agricultural industry is also gaining ground on this transformation; a number of firms recently released electric tractors to assist electrification.

Growth Factors

Electric tractors have numerous advantages over their diesel counterparts, including that they do not release carbon dioxide and have fewer moving parts, making repairs and maintenance more straightforward. The elements above are anticipated to increase the demand for electric tractors, which will fuel the expansion of the electric tractor market globally in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, due to strict pollution standards and renewable energy sources, the agriculture sector should look into e-drive solutions.

During 2022-2030, the expansion of the market for electric tractors is anticipated to be constrained by the availability of substitutes or fuel-based electric tractors. Additionally, electric tractors have several drawbacks, including their slow speed, limited battery technology, and inadequate energy storage.





Segmental Overview

The global Electric Tractor market is categorized into battery type, drivetrain technology, and application. Due to the continued use of electric powertrains in low-power application tractors, low and medium-duty electric tractors continue to have a significant market share. On the other hand, the development of high-power tractors is predicted to increase during the forecast period due to advancements in electric vehicle technologies.

Drivetrain technology, hybrid, and electric tractors are the three market segments for electric tractors. The market for hybrid agricultural tractors dominated the overall electric tractor market in 2021. The tractors can be powered by solar, wind, or water turbines. Due to the infrastructure, hybrid tractors have dominated the market. In addition, government incentives to boost the sales of electric farm tractors are expected to significantly develop the electric tractor market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Electric Tractor market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Electric Tractor market forward?

What are the Electric Tractor Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Electric Tractor Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electric Tractor market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

Due to the growing demand for compact tractors in the U.S., North America is predicted to lead the global market for electric tractors. However, Europe’s share of the worldwide market for electric tractors is anticipated to increase significantly shortly, helped by consumers’ shifting preferences for electrified vehicles. Throughout the forecast period, Europe is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific in the global market for electric tractors.

Shortly, the market for electric tractors is predicted to rise significantly in Asia-Pacific, led by India. As a result, the sales of electric tractors are anticipated to expand considerably over the study period. However, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are only likely to account for modest portions of the worldwide market.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 118 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 250 Million Market Size in 2022 USD (2022Value) Billion/Million CAGR Growth Rate 13% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Alke, Deere & Company, Cummins Inc., Escorts Limited, Fendt, Motivo Engineering, Kubota Corporation, Solectrac Inc., Sonalika, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., Monarch Tractor, AutoNxt Automation Pvt. Ltd., Celestial, EcoFactor, Ztractor, and Others Key Segment By Battery Type, Drivetrain Technology, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Electric Tractor market . Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

Browse the full "Electric Tractor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Battery Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Others), By Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Tractor, Hybrid Electric Tractor, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Tractor), By Application (Heavy-Duty Tractor, Medium-Duty Tractor, Light-Duty Tractor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report





Prominent Players

Alke

Deere & Company

Cummins Inc.

Escorts Limited

Fendt

Motivo Engineering

Kubota Corporation

Solectrac Inc.

Sonalika

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Monarch Tractor

AutoNxt Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Celestial

EcoFactor

Ztractor

The global Electric Tractor market is segmented as follows:

By Battery Type

Lead-Acid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Others

By Drivetrain Technology

Battery Electric Tractor

Hybrid Electric Tractor

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Tractor

By Application

Heavy-Duty Tractor

Medium-Duty Tractor

Light-Duty Tractor

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Tractor market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Electric Tractor market size was valued at around USD 118 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 250 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The Electric Tractor market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

April 2022: GUSS Automation and John Deere formed a joint venture in Kingsburg, California. The first semi-autonomous orchard and vineyard sprayers were developed by GUSS (Global Unmanned Spray System).

March 2022: Solectrac announced a certified dealer in the Pacific Northwest to support and service customers. As part of its statewide strategy, Solectrac, a producer of electric tractors and an operating subsidiary of Ideanomics, announced the installation of a new certified dealer in the Pacific Northwest.

This Electric Tractor Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Electric Tractors? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Electric Tractor Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Electric Tractor Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Electric Tractor Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Electric Tractor Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of the Electric Tractor Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Electric Tractor Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Electric Tractor Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Electric Tractor Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Electric Tractor Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Electric Tractor Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Electric Tractor Market Report

Electric Tractor Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

The Electric Tractor Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Electric Tractor Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Electric Tractor Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Electric Tractor market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Electric Tractor market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Electric Tractor market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Electric Tractor market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Electric Tractor Industry.

Managers in the Electric Tractor sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Electric Tractor market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Electric Tractor products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

