Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size to Grow at 8.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market will clock US$ 5.16 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market.

Growth Drivers

The growing implementation of the GS1 set of standards in many nations as well as the mounting pressure on healthcare providers to increase operational profitability and efficiency are key factors driving the global healthcare supply chain management market. The pharmaceutical industry's growing need to stop widespread drug counterfeiting and the emergence of cloud-based solutions are two factors driving the expansion of the global healthcare supply chain management market.

The global healthcare supply chain management market has been analyzed from four perspectives:

Product

Mode Of Delivery

End-User

Region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global healthcare supply chain management market is subdivided into,

Hardware

Software

Services

The hardware segment is further bifurcated into barcodes and RFID tags. Due to improvements in software platforms and rising demand for services like support and maintenance, consulting, and education and training, the services segment is anticipated to develop at a second-faster rate than all other segments over the course of the projection period. Another important element driving the expansion of the global healthcare supply chain management market is the creation of a variety of platforms for disease monitoring, diagnosis, wellness, and prevention. Additional reasons driving the segment's growth include healthcare IT services like instruction and training, advice, installations, and software upgrades.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

The global healthcare supply chain management market has been divided into

Healthcare Manufacturers

Healthcare Providers

Distributors

Logistics Based On The End User

The healthcare providers such as hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic facilities, are the second-largest users of healthcare supply chain management tools. This is due to the growing need for data for inventory management and procurement planning so that firms don't run out of stock or have to pay extra for it, which would result in a deficit or additional expenses.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global healthcare supply chain management market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

It is projected that Asia Pacific would see a profitable CAGR during the projection period.Factors propelling the market growth is the steadily expanding healthcare IT infrastructure and the rising demand for cloud computing. The region's market expansion is anticipated to be further boosted by the growing implementation of GS1 standards in the region to track the visibility of pharmaceutical products. The WHO states that Asia Pacific accounts for the majority of the trafficking in fake medications. In order to stop drug counterfeiting, the pharmaceutical sector has implemented scanning technologies like RFID and barcodes to track items and gather information about them.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global healthcare supply chain management market are

Jump Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Tecsys Inc.

Logitag Systems

Terso Solutions

Infor Inc.

Biolog-Id

Mckesson Corporation

Sap Se

Centrak, Inc.

