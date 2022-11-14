HolistaPet’s New Membership: Avail Exclusive Savings On Pet Health Care & Wellness 

COMMERCE, Callif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HolistaPet, a company that provides CBD products especially curated for pet animals has launched its first membership program. We know the brand for its incomparable all-natural hemp-based products, but its work in society is equally well known. Buying from its variety of products which are compartmentalized according to the needs and species of the customer’s pets becomes much easier with the HolistaPal+membership. Along with great benefits from this loyalty reward program, the customer also gets the chance to do something for society.



HolistaPet is a community bent on making a difference in the lives of pets all across the country. From old to sick and dying, their products make sure that these animals, who have been a companion for their master all their lives, get to enjoy life themselves. This approach does not end with helping pets in need. They have a green initiative along with sponsorship programs and helping out at the shelter, all to provide the best resources for animals everywhere.

HolistaPet products are focused on giving the best holistic solutions available on the market. In recent research, they have proved that CBD ingestion helps a lot with chronic pain. So, their motto was to extend the same courtesy that humans have to their pets. As written on their website, HolistaPet works “By helping the less fortunate of our four-legged friends, we give them an equal shot at living a happy, healthy, and pawsitive life.” They use only the best quality tinctures and topical products that change lives.

HolistaPet’s latest venture is its rewards point system which allows loyal customers to get more discounts every time they buy the products. By signing up, customers get 2 Holistapoints every time they make a $1 purchase, which they can later redeem via discounts. The site also offers various points for sharing across social media. The customer also gets to become a VIP after a year’s membership. To become a HolistaPal+, and get a 2x Point Multiplier, the regular user needs to spend just $95 for One Year of Membership.

In a funny way, the website stresses how much the average buyer saves by joining their membership program. “No, we’re not kitten around when it comes to these massive savings. We’re going to give you an offer you can’t refuse with our HolistaPals membership program!” Becoming a HolistaPet+ member means the customer gets 30% Membership pricing at all times. They also get double rewards points by earning 2 Holistapoints for every $1 spent as well as redeeming $1 for every 10 points. They can also avail the free nationwide shipping on all orders along with free expedited shipping on orders over $175.

Apart from these amazing benefits the customer gets with the membership, they also get a chance to help animals. The membership ensures that 10% of the annual membership fee is donated to support ‘HolistaPet helps’, their program to sponsor life-saving veterinary care along with working with local shelters and rescue programs. Thus, joining this lucrative membership helps the customer and the different ownerless animals in need.

About HolistaPet:

Since its launch in 2017, HolistaPet has made a vow to impact the lives of as many pets as they can. Their all-natural hemp-derived CBD products for cats and dogs have provided a happy life to millions of pets across the country. The company is also committed to giving back to the community in terms of helping strays and unhoused pets. With their recent rebranding and the launch of their membership, HolistaPet is determined to be the best.

