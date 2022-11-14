Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $22.74 Billion in 2026 - Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2022, By Fuse Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, By Voltage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive fuse market is expected to grow from $16.17 billion in 2021 to $17.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89%. The market is expected to reach $22.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.10%.



The main types of automotive fuse by fuse type include blade, glass tube, semiconductor, and others. Blade fuses are used in cars built today while fuse having plastic body with two metal prongs. Glass tubes are used in an assortment of vehicles and accessory applications. Semiconductor fuses are used in limiting current.

By voltage, automotive fuses are segmented into 12 and 24V, 24-48V, 49-150V, 151-300V, and >300V. By application, automotive fuses are segmented into auxiliary fuse, charge inlet fuse, battery fuse, and engine fuse. Automotive fuses are mainly used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and sold through OEM and aftermarket sales channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive fuse market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing need for electronic components in the automobile industry is expected to drive the growth of the automotive fuse market over the coming years. With the growth of technology, there is an increase in the implementation of new electronics in automobiles. New technologies such as autonomous technology, self-driving systems, the onboard computer that controls a wide range of functions like vehicle temperature, GPS, and even exhaust emission, require a lot of new electrical equipment to work.

For instance, according to Roland Berger study published in January 2020, Electronic modules for a typical premium vehicle cost $3,145. According to the analysis, the cost of a semi-autonomous, electric automobile will more than double to $7,030 by 2025. Therefore, the growing need for electronic components in the automobile industry is driving the growth of the automotive fuse market.



Improved quality and development of fully insulated chips are providing an opportunity to expand the use of automotive fuses. This can be attributed to the fact that better quality fully insulated chips will be more powerful and energy-efficient which implies a wider user base. In September 2019, Researchers from KU Leuven and IMEC devised a new technology for insulating microchips that have been effective. Metal-organic frameworks, a new type of material made up of structured nanopores, are used in the approach. This technology can be utilized to produce increasingly smaller and more powerful chips that use less energy in the long run.



In May 2021, Mersen, a French international company that operates within two key business segments: Advanced Materials and Electrical Power acquired Fusetech, a market-leading fuse manufacturer. Due to this acquisition Mersen aims to ramp up fuse production as well as integrate a high-performance location to manufacture its next goods. Fusetech was a 50:50 joint venture between Mersen and Hager before the takeover.



The countries covered in the Automotive Fuse market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the automotive fuse market are

Eaton Corporation

Littelfuse

MERSEN S.A.

SCHURTER Inc.

SIBA

Sensata Technologies

Carling Technologies Inc.

Mouser Electronics

OptiFuse

AEM

Blue Sea Systems

GLOSO TECH Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Fuzetec Technology Co. Ltd.

Pacific Engineering Corporation

Dongguan Better Electronics Tech. Co. Ltd.

Anixter

NTE Electronics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Fuse Market Characteristics



3. Automotive Fuse Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive Fuse



5. Automotive Fuse Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automotive Fuse Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automotive Fuse Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automotive Fuse Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automotive Fuse Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

6.2. Global Automotive Fuse Market, Segmentation By Fuse Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Blade

Glass Tube

Semiconductor

Other Type

6.3. Global Automotive Fuse Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Auxiliary Fuse

Charge Inlet Fuse

Battery Fuse

Engine Fuse

Other Application

6.4. Global Automotive Fuse Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

OEM

Aftermarket

6.5. Global Automotive Fuse Market, Segmentation By Voltage, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

12 and 24 V

24-48 V

49-150 V

151-300 V

>300 V

7. Automotive Fuse Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automotive Fuse Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automotive Fuse Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0gplc

