Worldwide Diagnostic Biochips Industry Report 2022: Emerging Microfluidic Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High-throughput Production

Biological systems are complex and involve several biological reactions and biomolecules. Understanding the biological reactions and identifying the associated biomolecules will help in the development of accurate diagnostics and aid precision medicine. Yet the high number of molecules often requires multiple tests or bulky instruments.
To overcome this need, diagnostic biochip technology offers a miniaturized multiplexing sensing platform. A biochip is a solid substrate with a multitude of miniaturized test sites that have immobilized probes to capture and detect the target biomolecules. While biochips can have several applications, current research focuses on diagnostic biochips.
The huge demand for precision medicine and low-cost point-of-care diagnostic platforms will drive the market. However, key players must focus on reducing the costs of DNA and protein biochips, meeting regulatory standards, and increasing awareness among users.
The global diagnostic biochips industry is advancing, offering new fluidic control technologies, probe immobilization techniques, signal detection technologies, and data analytics. As they can detect different kinds of biomolecules, innovative diagnostic biochips provide growth opportunities for genetic testing, cancer diagnostics and therapy, infectious diseases management, chronic disease management, allergy panel testing, and drug testing. This study focuses on DNA biochips, protein biochips, and microfluidic biochips.
The key elements of this analysis include an overview of the global diagnostic biochips industry supported by the following:
- Technology advantages and disadvantages
- Industry growth drivers and restraints
- Key participants in different industry segments
- Technology roadmap
- SWOT analysis of diagnostic biochips
- Adoption, funding, and M&A trends
- Impact of the different technology segments
- Patent filing trends
- Growth opportunities for key companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Diagnostic Biochips for Miniature and Multiplexing Biosensing Devices
- Diagnostic Biochips Are Advancing with New Microarray Formats and Fabrication Technologies
- Biochips as Miniature Devices Enable High-throughput Testing
- Biochips Have a Multitude of Applications
- Segmentation
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine as a Growth Driver for Diagnostic Biochips Industry
- High Costs as a Growth Restraint for Diagnostic Biochips Industry
- Diagnostic Biochips Industry as a Growing and Fragmented Market
- Scope of Analysis
3. Technology Analysis: DNA Biochips
- DNA Biochips Enabling Detection of Genetic Biomarkers of Disease
- Emerging DNA Biochip Fabrication Technologies Aiming for Low Device Costs
- Diagnostic DNA Biochips Have High Impact on Biomarkers Discovery
- DNA Biochips - Competitive Environment
4. Technology Analysis: Protein Biochips
- Protein Biochips for Protein Profiling, Disease Biomarkers Detection, and Protein Functions Identification
- Emerging Protein Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High Sensitivity and Immobilization Efficiency
- Diagnostic Protein Biochips Have High Impact on Biomarkers Discovery
- Protein Biochips - Competitive Environment
5. Technology Analysis: Microfluidic Biochips
- Microfluidic Biochips for Disease Diagnosis at POC
- Emerging Microfluidic Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High-throughput Production
- Diagnostic Microfluidic Biochips Have High Impact on Identification of Nucleic Acid and Protein Biomarkers
- Microfluidic Biochips - Competitive Environment
6. Innovation Indicators
- Microfluidic Diagnostic Biochips Segment Exhibits High Technology Evolution and Adoption Trends
- Low Cost and Portability of Microfluidic Biochips Attracting Research
- Microfluidics for Low-cost Multiplexing LOC Devices
- Diagnostic Biochip Technology Advancing toward In Vivo Continuous Monitoring Devices
- Microfluidic Biochips Excel in Portability, Cost Efficiency, and Ease of Fabrication
- Recent M&A Activity Analysis, 2019-2022
- Government Funding Analysis, 2019-2022
- Private Funding Activities Snapshot, 2019-2022
7. Patent Analysis
- Innovation Themes Include Microfluidic and Microarray Designs and Data Processing Technologies
- Key Patents
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Molecular Electronics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Micro-electrode-dot Array (MEDA) Biochips
- Growth Opportunity 3: Intelligent Biochip Platform
9. Key Industry Participants
10. Appendix
12. Next Steps
