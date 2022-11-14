Worldwide Diagnostic Biochips Industry Report 2022: Emerging Microfluidic Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High-throughput Production

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Diagnostic Biochips" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biological systems are complex and involve several biological reactions and biomolecules. Understanding the biological reactions and identifying the associated biomolecules will help in the development of accurate diagnostics and aid precision medicine. Yet the high number of molecules often requires multiple tests or bulky instruments.

To overcome this need, diagnostic biochip technology offers a miniaturized multiplexing sensing platform. A biochip is a solid substrate with a multitude of miniaturized test sites that have immobilized probes to capture and detect the target biomolecules. While biochips can have several applications, current research focuses on diagnostic biochips.

The huge demand for precision medicine and low-cost point-of-care diagnostic platforms will drive the market. However, key players must focus on reducing the costs of DNA and protein biochips, meeting regulatory standards, and increasing awareness among users.

The global diagnostic biochips industry is advancing, offering new fluidic control technologies, probe immobilization techniques, signal detection technologies, and data analytics. As they can detect different kinds of biomolecules, innovative diagnostic biochips provide growth opportunities for genetic testing, cancer diagnostics and therapy, infectious diseases management, chronic disease management, allergy panel testing, and drug testing. This study focuses on DNA biochips, protein biochips, and microfluidic biochips.

