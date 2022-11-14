BIM Software Global Market Report 2022: Continuously Increasing Functionality and New Features Boosting Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BIM Software Market Report - Market Drivers, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest forecast is that BIM will continue with double-digit growth of CAGR of 11.2% (2021-2026) to reach a global market size of $25.1 billion by 2026. The market is resilient against economic downturns, but this varies by product, country, and industry.

BIM software growth potential based on relevant employment trends remains positive. With a proliferation of roles employed in the construction industry, the potential opportunity for growth is clear for BIM providers to deliver engineering and project management tools that will drive productivity improvements in the sector. It should be noted that AEC Design software growth continues to outpace construction GDP growth, which shows that improved functionality and new features are leading to ever-higher software spending per user.

Significantly, all key providers have established Design offerings, but their Construct software is increasingly growing within their software mix. Autodesk is the most significant player in the BIM Design space and generates more revenue than the other top four providers combined. Bentley offers the most complete Operate package. Importantly, it is in the tail of the market where we see the largest presence here, typically made up of much smaller providers in this relatively unsaturated BIM segment.

AMER region remains the largest BIM software market, closely followed by EMEA in 2021. However, by 2026 the disparity between the two regions has widened. While AMER displays double-digit growth, EMEA must settle for high single-digit growth from 2024 onwards. APAC remains the smallest segment to 2026. However, it is catching the competition.

This focused report is intended to provide a high-level assessment of one of the most attractive, fast-developing segments of the Engineering Software market where opportunities for lucrative growth via new market development, potential acquisition, and partnering are becoming a characteristic of the segment.

Key Topics Covered:

