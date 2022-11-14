Global Recycled Textile Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in the Recycling Process Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recycled Textile Market (2022-2027) by Type, End-User Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Recycled Textile Market is estimated to be USD 6.41 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.61 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.07%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Reduced Co2 Emissions and Water & Energy Consumption

Rise in Awareness Amongst Consumers and Manufacturers

Restraints

High Processing Cost and Lower Quality of Recycled Textile

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Recycling Process

Initiatives Being Taken by Companies for Recycling Used Clothes

Challenges

Complexity in Separating Clothes Due to Different Materials Used





Market Segmentations



The Global Recycled Textile Market is segmented based on Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Recycled Cotton, Recycled Wool, Recycled Polyester, Recycled Nylon, and Others.

the market is classified into Automotive, Retail, Mining, Building & Construction, and Others. By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific..

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Recycled Textile Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Recycled Textile Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Recycled Textile Market, By Type



7 Global Recycled Textile Market, By End-User Industry

8 Americas' Recycled Textile Market



9 Europe's Recycled Textile Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Recycled Textile Market



11 APAC's Recycled Textile Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Khaloom Textiles India Pvt. Ltd.

Martex Fiber Southern Corp.

Re:Newcell AB

Anandi Enterprises

Gebrueder Otto GmbH & Co. KG

Leigh Fibers Inc.

Hyosung

Kishco Pvt. Ltd.

Usha Yarns Ltd.

Chindi

