Transplant Diagnostics Market Size to Grow at 8% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Transplant Diagnostics Market will clock US$ 1.98 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Transplant Diagnostics Market.

Market Drivers

With the prevalence of chronic diseases that might cause organ failure rising, it is anticipated that the adoption of transplant diagnostics (including both pre- and post-transplant screening) will significantly increase. Due to the multiple advantages that these tests to determine the viability of the organ transplant procedure offer, the market has attracted the attention of healthcare practitioners. The management of organ transplants now has access to enhanced diagnostic alternatives thanks to major technological breakthroughs in transplant diagnostics. The market is mature in industrialised nations, however there are prospective markets for transplant diagnostics in developing nations like LAMEA and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in laboratory automation of diagnostic procedures assisted by robots, and technological advancements in human leukocyte antigen typing are some of the key factors propelling the growth of the global stem cell, soft tissues, and solid transplantation markets.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on transplant type, the transplant diagnostics market has been segmented into

Solid Organ

Stem Cell

Soft Tissue

The solid organ transplant segment dominated the segment during forecast period. Over the projected period, the solid organ transplant segment is anticipated to hold a significant proportion. Since its inception as an experimental procedure in the 20th century, solid-organ transplantation is today recognised as a well-recognized and useful therapeutic option for patients with end-stage organ disease. The kidneys are the organ that receives the most transplants, followed by the liver. In February 2022, the Health Resources and Services Administration reported that there were over 106,000 persons on the national transplant waiting list in the United States for solid organ transplants. The kidney (83%) is the organ with the highest waiting time, followed by the liver (11%), pancreas (1%), heart (3%), and others (2%). Increased testing is required for transplantation due to the increase in demand for solid organs, which is anticipated to propel the segment's growth during the forecast period. The expansion of this market will also be driven by the increasing adoption of organ transplant tests, which is another factor. For instance, Prospera with Quantification, a cell-free DNA (cfDNA) test for kidney rejection, was introduced by Natera Inc. in September 2021. Natera Inc. is one of the major actors in the transformation of healthcare through genetic and cfDNA testing.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the transplant diagnostics market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The transplant diagnostics market is anticipated to be dominated by North America, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the projected period. Countries in the region including the United States and Canada are well-equipped with the infrastructure, sponsored organisations, and government involvement to encourage organ transplantation for patients. For instance, the National Institute of Health reported in May 2022 that the expected budget for transplant research in 2020, 2021, and 2022 was USD 721 million, USD 702 million, and USD 735 million. Greater adoption of transplant diagnostics and market growth in this region will result from increased financing for transplantation research. Additionally, over 40,000 organ transplants occurred in the United States in 2021, according to the Organ Donation Statistics report released in February 2022. Thus, during the course of the projection period, the increase in transplantations will fuel market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global transplant diagnostics market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Linkage Biosciences

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ag.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Sigma-Aldrich

Immucor Transplant Diagnostics, Inc.

Biomérieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Omixon Ltd.

Table of Content

