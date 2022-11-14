Global Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market to Reach $48.9 Billion: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global alcoholic energy drinks market generated $23.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $23.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $48.9 billion CAGR 8.0% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Packaging, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in the consumption of energy drinks among people in various countries across the globe Opportunities Rapid changes in the lifestyle of the consumers Increase in the use of alcoholic energy drinks as an alternative or substitute to alcohol Restrains Health risks associated with liver Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global alcoholic energy drinks market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries around the world that resulted in colure of several manufacturing facilities.

Lockdowns also resulted in the shortage of workforce and essential raw materials that were required to prepare the drinks due to presence of stringent import and export restrictions imposed by the government.

In addition, the closure of hotels, restaurants, cafes, resorts, and others, due to social distancing restrictions further aggravated the impact on the market.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon with increase in consumer awareness and eased restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alcoholic energy drinks market based on packaging, end-users, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on packaging, the cans segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the bottle segment.

Based on end-users, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the teenage segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global alcoholic energy drinks market report include Amway, Arizona Beverages USA, LT Group, Inc., Monster Beverage Corp, National Beverages Corp., Pepsi CO., Phushion Projects, Steelbrew, suntory holdings limited, United Brands Beverages Innovation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global alcoholic energy drinks market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

