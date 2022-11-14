Global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market Report 2022: A $17.5+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Experience Platform Market Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital experience platform market is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2021 to $10.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.55%. The digital experience platform market is expected to reach $17.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.67%.



The digital experience platform market consists of sales of the digital experience platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to an integrated software framework that manages digital experience across various platforms.

The purpose of digital experience platform commonly known as DXP is to provide a centralized way to build, manage and optimize the content creation and digital journey. Digital experience platforms include content management, asset management, commerce, customer relationship management, and analytics.



The main components of the digital experience platform (DXP) include platform and services. The services in this segment refer to services that facilitate the use of technology by consumers. It delivers specialized technology-oriented solutions by merging software, hardware, networks, telecommunications, and electronics processes and operations.

The DXPs are deployed through the cloud, and on-premises for Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), and other applications. Major verticals using the DXPs are retail, BFSI, travel & hospitality, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, public sector, and others. The different types of enterprises using these platforms include large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.



North America was the largest region in the digital experience platform market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital experience platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing deployment of cloud-based services is expected to propel the growth of the digital experience platform market. Cloud adoption is an approach that aims to increase the scalability of internet-based database capabilities while lowering costs and risks. To accomplish this, organizations use cloud computing, or remote computers housed on the internet to store, manage, and process essential data.

For instance, according to a survey conducted by the technological research and consulting firm, Gartner in April 2021, public cloud services are predicted to grow by 23.1 % to $332.3 billion in 2021, up from $270 billion in 2020 to fulfill the demand of a sudden shift in cloud-based services.

Furthermore, the global health crisis of COVID-19 has emerged as an opportunity for the cloud business, with a significant increase in cloud use across varied industries internationally. Therefore the increase in deployment and spending on cloud-based services will drive the digital experience platform.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital experience platform market. Major companies operating in the digital experience platform market are focused on providing a technologically-advanced platform and related solutions to strengthen their market position.

These companies are implementing next-generation digital experience platforms and technologies into their services, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, workflow analytics, multichannel assistance, and others, to allow companies to design and deliver enterprise digital experiences more quickly and consistently.

Major players in the digital experience platform market are

Adobe Systems

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Open Text

SDL

Sitecore

Acquia

Liferay

Infosys

Jahia

SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digital Experience Platform Market Market Characteristics



3. Digital Experience Platform Market Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Experience Platform Market



5. Digital Experience Platform Market Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Digital Experience Platform Market Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Platform

Services

6.2. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Market, Segmentation By Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cloud

On-Premises

6.3. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Others

6.4. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Retail

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Others

6.5. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Market, Segmentation By Organisation size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

7. Digital Experience Platform Market Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

