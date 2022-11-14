Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Is On The Rise In The Next 10 Years - Report Comparison On Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights, one of the world's first comparison tools, has updated its database to reflect the market's prospects, advancements, driving factors, projections, and constraints. Organizations, industry experts, market analysts, and researchers can obtain in-depth assessments of data, market intelligence, and research reports through Douglas Insights' comprehensive evaluation services. The study gives data analysts and market researchers a range of private and public reviews based on the publisher's rating, the table of contents, the date of publication, and the price.

The global market for compostable food service packaging is expanding rapidly as people become more aware of the negative effects of plastic packaging on the environment and ecosystems. Currently, the global consumer packaging market is moving away from traditional markets and toward emerging markets with unexplored regions.

Compostable food packaging materials are safe for the environment and simple to dispose of. Compostable food packaging is composed of recyclable and plant-based materials. The market for compostable food service packaging is growing because more research and development are being done, and more people want eco-friendly packaging.

Market Drivers

The global market for compostable foodservice packaging is experiencing increased sales due to changing consumer habits, which impact the frequency with which packaged meals are consumed. India and China are becoming more popular tourist destinations, which is good news for international food franchises.

Europe leads the industry due to the European Union's increased efforts to reduce the amount of waste generated by packaged foods in the region. The market is expanding due to increasing environmentalism and European consumers' desire for biodegradable packaging. During the time frame of the forecast, it is also expected that North America will have the largest market share.

When disposed of under the proper environmental conditions, compostable food packaging can be discarded and transformed back into the soil quickly and safely. In addition, the global compostable foodservice packaging market is one of the fastest-growing industries due to factors such as reduced gasoline consumption, compostability, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, among others.

While degrading in landfills, some biodegradable plastics, however, release methane. Climate change is accelerated by methane since it is 84 times more powerful and absorbs heat more quickly than carbon dioxide. This might significantly hamper market expansion.

Compostable food service packaging firms are finding plenty of attractive prospects due to public concern about escalating environmental pollution and the damaging effects of standard plastic on the planet. Compostable packaging materials also use less energy in production. Additionally, because they are created organically without the use of chemicals, they are non-toxic. In addition, based on the ingredients used to make biodegradable plastic, compostable plastic degrades more quickly and is taken up by the soil or transformed into compost. Compostable food service packaging is the most environmentally responsible way to preserve food goods' quality and lessen conventional plastic's negative effects. These reasons and growing environmental awareness and health concerns encourage consumers to use compostable foodservice packaging materials.

Another factor that might hinder the market growth is the necessity of discarding compostable plastic the proper way because if it lands in ocean waters, it won't be able to decompose due to cooler temperatures and pose a greater threat to marine life.

Worldwide, the demand for food service packaging is being driven by the expansion of international quick-service restaurants (QSRs), such as McDonald's and KFC. This enables these QSR chain managers and owners to minimise labour expenses and employ available resources for improving service quality and offering better customer assistance. These QSRs typically do not represent any desire to spend on resources for cleaning and maintenance of company containers. Thus, factors including growing disposable incomes, urbanisation, and shifting eating patterns continue to boost demand for environmentally friendly compostable packaging, supporting the food service sector.

Key players

Companies such as Biosphere Industries, LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Eco-Products, Inc., Genpak, BioBag Americas, Inc., International Paper., Novolex, Dart Container Corporation, Good Start Packaging, Be Green Packaging LLC, ecoenclose.com, Huhtamäki, Georgia-Pacific., WestRock Company, Virosac., BioGreen, Elevate Packaging., Vegware among other domestic and global players.

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$** BN Market Size Projection in 2028 $** BN CAGR (2018-2028) **% Largest Market North America Segmentation By Product, By Material, By Packaging Layer, By Distribution Channel, By End-User Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Biosphere Industries, LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Eco-Products, Inc., Genpak, BioBag Americas, Inc., International Paper., Novolex, Dart Container Corporation, Good Start Packaging, Be Green Packaging LLC, ecoenclose.com, Huhtamäki, Georgia-Pacific., WestRock Company, Virosac., BioGreen, Elevate Packaging., vegware among other domestic and global players.

Segmentations

By Product

Bags

Cups

Pouches & Sachets

Bowls

Trays

Plates

Clamshells

Cutlery

Straws

Lids

Films, Others

By Material

Plastic

Paper & Board

Others

Packaging Layer

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Distribution Channel

B2B

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce, Others

End-User

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat, Fish & Poultry

Convenience Food

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Compostable Foodservice Packaging industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Compostable Foodservice Packaging market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Compostable Foodservice Packaging market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Compostable Foodservice Packaging market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Compostable Foodservice Packaging and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Compostable Foodservice Packaging across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

