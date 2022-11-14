Southeast Asian Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2022-2028 - Hyperscale Demand from Public Cloud Service Providers and OTT/Content Media Service Providers Spurs Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia is an important data center colocation services market in Asia-Pacific

This study analyzes the Southeast Asian data center colocation services market. It covers strategic imperatives, market insights, drivers and restraints, market size, revenue forecast (2021-2028), market share by country, individual country analysis, and growth opportunities.

The market will continue growing with the increasing implementation of digital transformation initiatives, favorable government policies, business-friendly environment, and sub-marine cable connectivity projects. Enterprises shifting focus to disruptive technologies will also boost regional demand for colocation services.

Global cloud vendors, including Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services, have established their infrastructure and availability across the region. Their presence increases hyperscale colocation services demand, which drives the market further. However, this market faces restraints such as increasing competition and, thus, the need for differentiation; supply chain constraints and delayed deliveries; the rising cost of power; and a shortage of skilled labor to effectively lead data center colocation operations, especially in emerging markets.

The analyst used primary and secondary research based on its proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content about Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Centers Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Data Center Colocation Services Market - Scope of Analysis

Geographic Coverage

Data Center Market Ecosystem

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Market Trend 3: Deployment of Edge Data Centers and Computing Strategy

Market Trend 4: Increasing Focus on Sustainability as Part of the Core Value Proposition

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Country Analysis

Percent Revenue by Country

3. Country Analysis

Percent Revenue by Country

Country Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Center Colocation Services to Address Hyperscale Demand

Growth Opportunity 2: Emerging Markets (Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia)

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrating Sustainability as Part of the Core Value Proposition

5. The Last Word

