The Global Bronchoscopy Market is expected to grow by $1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period

Our report on the bronchoscopy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in bronchoscopy, the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and pulmonary diseases, and expanding applications of bronchoscopy.

The bronchoscopy market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The bronchoscopy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bronchoscope

• Imaging systems

• Accessories

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing interest in transbronchial cryobiopsy (TBCB) as one of the prime reasons driving the bronchoscopy market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of ENB and oct as new bronchoscopy techniques and increasing demand for disposable bronchoscopes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bronchoscopy market covers the following areas:

• Bronchoscopy market sizing

• Bronchoscopy market forecast

• Bronchoscopy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bronchoscopy market vendors that include Ambu AS, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., EFER ENDOSCOPY, EMOS Technology GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Genuine Medica Pvt. Ltd., HOYA Corp., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Mole ELectronics Technology Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medi-Globe GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., Teleflex Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and Zhuhai Kaden Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the bronchoscopy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

