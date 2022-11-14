Global Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Product Type By Vehicle Type By Application By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air powered vehicle market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as rising concerns regarding the negative effects of carbon emission on the environment and depleting conventional energy sources are driving the demand for clean and sustainable energy for vehicles.

Stringent emission norms set by leading authorities of several countries and the growing availability of income tax rebates and subsidies on alternate fuel vehicles are some other prominent factors expected to bolster the market demand in the coming years.

Also, the advantages offered by air powered vehicles, including the improved service life, high energy density, and lox toxicity of compressed air, further drives the market growth.



The single energy mode segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Single energy source air powered vehicles only use compressed air as the main and only power source. With the growing demand for emission-free vehicles, the demand for single energy mode vehicles is expected to rise in the forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global air powered vehicle from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global air powered vehicle market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global air powered vehicle market based on product type, vehicle type, application, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global air powered vehicle market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global air powered vehicle market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global air powered vehicle market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global air powered vehicle market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global air powered vehicle market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global air powered vehicle market.

Tata Motors Limited

Honda Motor Company limited

Groupe PSA

Engineair PTY Ltd

Phinergy

Motor Development International SA

Energine Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Apple Inc.

Matrix Comsec.

Report Scope:



Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Product Type:

Single Energy Mode

Dual Energy Mode

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnkm0u



