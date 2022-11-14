Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size to grow USD 71.60 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 22.06%

New York, United States , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size was valued at USD 16.8 Billion in 2021, the market is projected to grow USD 71.60 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 22.06%. BPO Business analytics, which is a subset of data management solution and business intelligence refers to the utilization of processes or approaches such as predictive analytics, data mining, and statistical analysis to analyze, summarize and transform data into meaningful information, identify and forecast trends and outcomes, and ultimately make decisions based on logic and research to succeed in the business world. Region Covered: North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Many firms are interested in BPO not only because of the skills and financial aspects but also because it can deliver almost immediate solutions. Many business analytics disciplines are already available in a manner that may be applied to specific company situations right now. Every company aspires to expand in a consistent and long-term manner. However, as a company grows, it will face obstacles that might be thought of as by-products of growth. Growing businesses are learning about concepts like Big Data, Cloud, Mobile Platforms, and social media, which set them apart from their competitors. ITO and BPO have expanded at 34 percent compounded annual rates over the last five years, and are expected to grow at 24 percent each year over the next five. Analytics service providers can assist their clients in becoming 360-degree knowledge competitors. Initially, providers primarily catered to professional services organizations, offering horizontal services such as business and financial research and analytics. Client organizations often acquired separate services from the analytics service provider, such as research or analytics.

Over the forecast period, sales of business analytics BPO services in the United States are expected to offer profitable revenue prospects. The rising demand for business analytics outsourcing from sectors such as BFSI, retail, telecommunications, and healthcare is credited with North America's dominance. Leading companies like IBM and Cognizant, to mention a few, will continue to drive sales in the country. Models enabled the same instance of data to support batch analytics, interactive analytics, global messaging, database, and file-based models in various sorts of companies across the country as rapid processing grew.

Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Application (HR, Finance, Customer Care, Logistics, Sales & Marketing, and Other), By Industry Verticals (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Because of the increasing rate of industrialization and the growing number of start-ups investing in business analytics solutions, demand for business analytics BPO services in developing countries is likely to increase. Marketing, IT, and data-rich companies are no longer the only ones who use analytics. To obtain a competitive advantage, organizations from all sectors and types, including industrial and FMCG firms, are progressively adopting analytics and investing both capital and operational resources in the data science arena.

Data analytics has grown increasingly important in the banking and financial services industry's decision-making processes. Volume and velocity of data have become key variables in investment banking and other firms that use real-time information. In circumstances like this, Data Analytics comes into play when the sheer volume and size of the data exceeds the capacity of standard databases to collect. Financial services firms must contend with a quickly changing, disruptive market that includes regulatory, cost, and customer retention issues. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry are one of the most enthusiastic users of analytics. Banks face a difficult environment due to economic uncertainty, an increasingly demanding consumer profile, and regulatory challenges.

Furthermore, the need for analytics solutions is being driven by a greater requirement for client focus. In this context, banks are rapidly recognizing the value that advanced analytics skills can provide. On the supply side, advances in technology and human knowledge have enabled service providers to fulfill this expanding demand from banks and to perform previously impossible jobs. Service providers are rapidly expanding their capabilities, mostly through acquisitions and strategic alliances. Over the projection period, demand in the BFSI sector is expected to rise. Financial institutions face changing client needs, stringent control and risk management, and rising competition in a highly dynamic market as a result of the spread of mobile devices and apps and increased internet use.

The banking and financial sector is expanding at a rapid pace. Business analytics BPO services are being used by banking and finance organizations to decrease risk, gain a competitive edge, and ultimately generate profitability. The tremendous rise in the amount of data that has to be examined and acted upon in the Banking and Financial Sector has made Big Data Analytics a must-have. In these industries, understanding the value of data science is critical, and it should be incorporated into all decision-making processes based on actionable insights from customer data. Big Data is also the next stage in guaranteeing highly tailored and secure banking and financial services in order to increase customer satisfaction. In this extremely competitive market, it is essential for companies to invest heavily in Data Analytics.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Concentrix, Exlservice Holdings Inc, Genpact Ltd, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Mu Sigma Inc, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), Tech Mahindra Ltd, Wipro Ltd, WNS Global Services and others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

Report Coverage

BPO Business Analytics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the BPO Business Analytics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, BPO Business Analytics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables etc.

