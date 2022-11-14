E-Invoicing Market Size In 2022 (New Report) with notable CAGR of 17.40% in 2030: Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future Forecast

pune, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "E-Invoicing Market" Research Report Focus On Overall Information That Can Help To Take Decisions On Current Market Situation. E-Invoicing Market Segments: By End User (B2c, B2b, And Others); By (Deployment Into Cloud And On Premises) And Region – Global Analysis Of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019 – 2020 And Forecasts To 2030

Market Highlights

Global E-Invoicing Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 17.40% in 2030.

Global E-Invoicing Market to surpass USD 16.68 billion by 2030 from USD 5.87 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.40% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. One of the major elements that create a positive outlook for the market is tremendous growth in the e-commerce sector. Moreover, the broad integration of smart IT solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications, and retail industries also boosts the growth of the global market. This is in accordance with the flexible e-invoicing solutions provided by product suppliers to assist the changing operational patterns. Various technologies, such as the expansion of the cloud-based invoicing web and software-based applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive analytics, also contribute to market growth. The company's development is one of the main driving forces behind the growth process. The market is also anticipated to be further driven by other factors, including the high acceptance of blockchain technologies to guarantee the safety of documents, as well as the emerging trend of document digitalization towards effective processing and compliance.

E-Invoicing Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global E-Invoicing Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional E-Invoicing markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of E-Invoicing market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global E-Invoicing market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Transcepta LLC,The Sage Group Plc,Cegedim SA,IBM Corporation,Trade shift,Coupa Software Inc.,Comarch SA,Nipendo Ltd.,SAP SE,Other Prominent Players

Product Overview

E-invoicing applies solely to the electronic exchange of invoices among buyers and suppliers. Depending on the legislation and types of businesses that operate in their respective countries, numerous regions describe e-invoicing in different ways. Electronic invoices are classified as structured invoices with more than seven required fields of supplier and buyer verification for the context of this analysis. The direct supplier model, direct buyer model, Software as a service/platform as a service (PaaS) model, network model, four corner model, multi-domain model, and hybrid cloud model are numerous options adopted for the exchange of e-invoices throughout enterprises.

Global E-Invoicing Market: Segments

Cloud segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global E-Invoicing Market is segmented by Deployment into Cloud and on-premises. Cloud, segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. The providers of cloud solutions help their customers fulfill legal requirements and tax obligations, as well as guarantee end-to-end data security. In different branches, some of the main factors that encourage cloud-based solutions entail easy use, interoperability, cost savings, easy implementation, and on-demand characteristics. The vast and ever-growing number of SMEs across the world adds to the need for cloud-based E-invoicing methods in terms of the benefits offered by cloud solutions

B2C segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global E-Invoicing Market is divided by end-user into B2C, B2B, and others. B2C Leisure segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. B2C transactions include companies which directly sell products and services to clients. The rising population, increasing spending power, changing consumer behavior, and growing e-commerce trends are some of the key factors contributing to the development of B2C transactions globally. This segment generates a considerable number of invoices compared to B2B and B2G segments, due to a growing number of transactions on a constant basis.

E-Invoicing Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

By End-User

B2C

B2B

others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

E-Invoicing Market Dynamics

E-Invoicing Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the E-Invoicing Market: -

Transcepta LLC

The Sage Group Plc

Cegedim SA

IBM Corporation

Trade shift

Coupa Software Inc.

Comarch SA

Nipendo Ltd.

SAP SE

Other Prominent Players

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Global E-Invoicing Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global E-Invoicing Market report also contains analysis on:

E-Invoicing Segments

Global E-Invoicing Market Dynamics

Drivers

E-commerce Growth

One of the major elements that create a positive outlook for the market is tremendous growth in the e-commerce sector. Moreover, the broad integration of smart IT solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications, and retail industries also boosts the growth of the global market. This is in accordance with the flexible e-invoicing solutions provided by product suppliers to assist the changing operational patterns

Penetration of IoT

Various technologies, such as the expansion of cloud-based invoicing web and software-based applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive analytics, also contribute to market growth. The company's development is one of the main driving forces behind the growth process.

Restraint

High initial cost

The high initial implementation costs and cost-effective E-Invoicing availability could hinder the growth on the market. Most key players restrict themselves due to high initial costs and thus limiting the market growth.

Key Benefits of E-Invoicing Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

