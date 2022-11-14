Global Automotive Network Access Device Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - HARMAN International, Qualcomm Technologies, Continental, Robert Bosch, & DENSO

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Network Access Device Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Compatibility, and By Region, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive network access device market is projected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the stringent government regulations about vehicle safety and rising demand for electric vehicles across the globe. Besides, rising investments for technological advancements of vehicles by market players and the growing need for connectivity in automobiles are expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive network access device market growth in the coming years.



A network access device is an electronic circuit that enables drivers to have an enjoyable and safe ride, providing them with information about the anticipated events. Automobile manufacturers are widely incorporating network access devices for predictive maintenance, accident prevention, and telematics. Growing technological advances and rising penetration of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are expected to create a robust demand for automotive network access devices.



A shift in consumer preferences to opt for cars with modern features that offer flexibility, comfort, and convenience is fueling the global automotive network access device market growth. Auto manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D initiatives to develop devices that enhance car connectivity, which is anticipated to drive the demand for automotive network access devices.

Consumers' high purchasing power and rising need for urban mobility are also influencing the growth of the global automotive network access device market. Rising awareness among consumers about vehicle, driver, and pedestrian safety is likely to drive the growth of the global automotive network access device market.

Furthermore, increasing incidences of road accidents and vehicle thefts are leading to the rising need for enhanced vehicle connectivity, propelling the global automotive network access device market.



The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global automotive network access device market owing to the increasing application of non-biometric systems in all basic models and rising consumer preference for sport utility vehicles. In addition, rising demand by fleet owners for advanced access control features is boosting the segment growth.



Key players operating in the global automotive network access device market are HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, among others.

