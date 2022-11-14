The Global Mono Vaccine Market is expected to grow by $2.8 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mono Vaccine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359950/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mono vaccine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in pediatric population, initiatives from government agencies, and recent drug approvals and product innovations.

The mono vaccine market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The mono vaccine market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Meningococcal vaccine

• Japanese encephalitis vaccine

• Hepatitis vaccine

• Yellow fever vaccine

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as one of the prime reasons driving the mono vaccine market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in vaccine delivery systems and increasing research on combination therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mono vaccine market vendors that include AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bavarian Nordic AS, China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp., Dynavax Technologies Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Valneva SE, and VBI Vaccines Inc. Also, the mono vaccine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

