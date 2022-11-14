The Global Auto Extended Warranty Market is expected to grow by $12.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Auto Extended Warranty Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359949/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the auto extended warranty market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by flexible pricing schemes, high demand for extended warranty from the automobile industry, and uncertain catastrophic events leading to the increased need for extended warranty.

The auto extended warranty market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The auto extended warranty market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Personal

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expansion of service portfolio by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the auto extended warranty market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of IT and analytic solutions and emergence of digital marketing platform will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the auto extended warranty market covers the following areas:

• Auto extended warranty market sizing

• Auto extended warranty market forecast

• Auto extended warranty market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading auto extended warranty market vendors that include AAA Warranty Services, Allianz SE, The Allstate Corp., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., Assurant Inc., Asurion LLC, AXA Group, Carchex LLC, CarShield, Concord Auto Protect, Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd., Edel Assurance LLP, Endurance Warranty Services LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, Repair Ventures LLC, and Tata Motors Ltd. Also, the auto extended warranty market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

