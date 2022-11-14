Global Impact Modifiers Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Impact Modifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957028/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. AIM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AMS segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Impact Modifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$692.4 Million by the year 2027.
ASA Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global ASA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$488.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$682.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Akzo Nobel NV
Arkema Group
BASF SE
Clariant AG
Evonik Industries AG
Kaneka Corporation
Lanxess AG
Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957028/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact Modifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AIM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for AIM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for AIM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ASA
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for ASA by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for ASA by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MBS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for MBS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MBS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EPDM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for EPDM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for EPDM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for CPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for CPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engineering Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Engineering Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Plastics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Impact Modifiers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AMS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for AMS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for AMS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyesters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Polyesters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyesters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Impact Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Impact
Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS,
EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Impact
Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Impact
Modifiers by End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by End-Use -
Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA,
MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer
Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Impact Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA,
MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer
Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by End-Use -
Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Impact Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA,
MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer
Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by End-Use -
Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Impact Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA,
MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer
Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Impact Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA,
MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer
Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Impact Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA,
MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer
Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Type - AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by Type -
AIM, AMS, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AIM, AMS, ASA,
MBS, EPDM, CPE and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Impact Modifiers by Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters,
Engineering Plastics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Impact Modifiers by
Application - PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Impact Modifiers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics and Other
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957028/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Impact Modifiers Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Impact Modifiers estimated at US$3. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Impact Modifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957028/?utm_source=GNW