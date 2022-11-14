The Global Matches Market is expected to grow by $15.01 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.55% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Matches Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359948/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the matches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by matches are recognized as safe for use, high standard of living, and growing demand for matches.

The matches market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The matches market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ordinary matches

• High-grade



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing alternative uses of matches as one of the prime reasons driving the matches market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for matches and rising demand for preservatives in packaged food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the matches market covers the following areas:

• Matches market sizing

• Matches market forecast

• Matches market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading matches market vendors that include Apex Match Consortium India Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Atlantis, Bell Match Co., Bilal Safety Matches, Chugai Match Co. Ltd., D.D. Bean and Sons Co., Europe Match GmbH, Geewin Matches, Glovel Matches LLP, Kobe Match Co. Ltd., Malazlar Kibrit Sanayi ve Ticaret, Nizam Matches Pvt. Ltd., Pioneer Asia Group, Radiance Global Traders Pvt. Ltd., Rajashree Match Works, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Solo Matches and Flames AS, Swarna Match Factory, Swedish Match AB, and Walsen International Inc. Also, the matches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359948/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________