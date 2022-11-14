The Global Body Scrub Market is expected to grow by $3.1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Scrub Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359946/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the body scrub market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing concerns over skin-related issues, growth in e-commerce platforms, and awareness about non-toxic and chemical-free body scrubs.

The body scrub market analysis includes the formulation segment and geographic landscape.



The body scrub market is segmented as below:

By Formulation

• Cream

• Gel or liquid

• Powder



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for body scrubs with anti-aging properties as one of the prime reasons driving the body scrub market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in body scrubs and rising demand for personal care products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body scrub market vendors that include Auroville Online Store, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Clinique Laboratories LLC, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., FARMOGANIC HEALTH AND BEAUTY, Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Herbkart, Innisfree Corp., Lancome, LANGE, LOreal SA, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinyoga, The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tjs Beauty Secrets India Pvt. Ltd., and Vedicline.

