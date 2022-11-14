Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market to Reach $220.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peer-to-peer Lending Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900042/?utm_source=GNW

Traditional P2P Model, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.7% CAGR and reach US$99.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Marketplace Lending Model segment is readjusted to a revised 29.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR



The Peer-to-peer Lending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 20.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

(AFPI) Asosiasi FinTech Pendanaan Bersama Indonesia

Afroteller

Any Time Loan

Assetz Capital

Avenify

Banky

Batumbu

Beehive

Biva Servicos Financeiros SA

Blender





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900042/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Peer-to-peer Lending - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Credit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Credit by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

Business by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Small Business by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Student Loan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Student Loan by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Real

Estate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Real Estate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Traditional P2P Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Traditional P2P Model by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marketplace Lending Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Marketplace Lending

Model by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Peer-to-peer Lending Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P

Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P

Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: India 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P

Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 85: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business,

Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student

Loan and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model -

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace

Lending Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P

Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 102: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 103: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business,

Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student

Loan and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model -

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace

Lending Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P

Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 115: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer

Lending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 118: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 120: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model

and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 121: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by

Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 122: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer

Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small

Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________