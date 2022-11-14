Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market to Reach $220.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peer-to-peer Lending Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900042/?utm_source=GNW
Traditional P2P Model, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.7% CAGR and reach US$99.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Marketplace Lending Model segment is readjusted to a revised 29.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR
The Peer-to-peer Lending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 20.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Peer-to-peer Lending - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Credit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Credit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
Business by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Small Business by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Student Loan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Student Loan by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Real
Estate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Real Estate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Traditional P2P Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Traditional P2P Model by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketplace Lending Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Marketplace Lending
Model by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Peer-to-peer Lending Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P
Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P
Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: India 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: India 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P
Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 85: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business,
Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student
Loan and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model -
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace
Lending Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P
Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 102: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 103: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business,
Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student
Loan and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model -
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace
Lending Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Peer-to-peer Lending Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P
Model and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Peer-to-peer Lending by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer
Lending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 118: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 120: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by Business Model - Traditional P2P Model
and Marketplace Lending Model - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 121: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 122: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-peer Lending by End-Use - Small Business, Consumer
Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Peer-to-peer Lending
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Business, Consumer Credit, Real Estate, Student Loan and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
