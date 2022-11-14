The Global Armored Vehicles Market is expected to grow by $5.4 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Armored Vehicles Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359945/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the armored vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising incidences of asymmetric warfare globally, the development and procurement of advanced technologies, and an increase in defense spending.

The armored vehicles market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The armored vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wheeled

• Tracked



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of unmanned combat ground vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the armored vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation and technological advancement and rising global security issues will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the armored vehicles market covers the following areas:

• Armored vehicles market sizing

• Armored vehicles market forecast

• Armored vehicles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading armored vehicles market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., Denel SOC Ltd., FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., General Dynamics Corp., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, STREIT Group, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Traton SE, and Elbit Systems Ltd. Also, the armored vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359945/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________