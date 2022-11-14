Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0118 - RIKV 23 0315

Series RIKV 23 0118RIKV 23 0315
Settlement Date 11/16/202211/16/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 23,52610,300
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.901/6.35097.928/6.401
Total Number of Bids Received 2616
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 46,85020,900
Total Number of Successful Bids 159
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 159
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.901/6.35097.928/6.401
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.004/5.74998.135/5.749
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.901/6.35097.928/6.401
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.913/6.28097.969/6.272
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.004/5.74998.135/5.749
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.840/6.70697.830/6.710
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.900/6.35697.933/6.385
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.992.03