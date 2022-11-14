|Series
|RIKV 23 0118
|RIKV 23 0315
|Settlement Date
|11/16/2022
|11/16/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|23,526
|10,300
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.901
|/
|6.350
|97.928
|/
|6.401
|Total Number of Bids Received
|26
|16
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|46,850
|20,900
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.901
|/
|6.350
|97.928
|/
|6.401
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.004
|/
|5.749
|98.135
|/
|5.749
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.901
|/
|6.350
|97.928
|/
|6.401
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.913
|/
|6.280
|97.969
|/
|6.272
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.004
|/
|5.749
|98.135
|/
|5.749
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.840
|/
|6.706
|97.830
|/
|6.710
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.900
|/
|6.356
|97.933
|/
|6.385
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.99
|2.03
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0118 - RIKV 23 0315
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND