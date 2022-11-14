North America Adult Incontinence Products Market to Register Revenue of $56.45 Billion by 2031 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America adult incontinence products market is a $2.95 billion industry, with an estimated 6.5 million Americans suffering from urinary incontinence and 3.4 million suffering from fecal incontinence. The primary factor driving growth in the market is an aging population. The number of Americans aged 65 and over is expected to grow from 74.6 million in 2019 to 157.779 million by 2060, an increase of 115%. This demographic shift will result in a significant increase in the number of people suffering from conditions that lead to urinary or fecal incontinence.

The vast majority of the North America adult incontinence products market is composed of disposable absorbent products, which accounted for over 80% of total sales in 2021 The remaining 20% of the market is composed of reusable absorbent products and other products such as skin care and cleansing products, which are not typically thought of as part of the adult incontinence product market but which can play an important role in managing the condition. Wherein, the largest segment of the disposable absorbent product market is pads and liners, which accounted for 58.9% of sales in 2021. Briefs, diapers, underwear, and other garments make up the remainder of the market.

Astute Analytica's analysis of the North America adult incontinence products market shows that North America is currently the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the next eight years, with sales expected to more than double from 2022 to 2030.

There are a number of reasons behind this growth potential in Asia Pacific. First, the region's population is aging rapidly, and as people live longer, they are more likely to experience incontinence. Second, awareness of the condition is rising in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India thanks to greater access to information and education about health issues. And third, governments in some Asian countries are beginning to provide reimbursement for adult incontinence products, which will make them more accessible to patients.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Essity AB, Cardinal Health, Inc., and B. Braun are top 6 Players

The report notes that while the North America adult incontinence products market is currently dominated by a handful of large multinational companies, there is room for smaller players to grow. As per our findings, top 5 players namely Procter & Gamble Company, Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., & B. Braun are holding over 60% market share. However, Global market is highly fragmented, with more than 200 manufacturers globally.

North America adult incontinence products market is a highly competitive one, with many large players vying for market share. In such an environment, it is essential for companies to have a clear understanding of their position in the marketplace and what they need to do to maintain or improve their market share.

Astute Analytica has conducted an analysis of Kimberly-Clark's position in the adult incontinence products industry and has identified a number of areas where the company could improve its performance.

Firstly, we believe that Kimberly-Clark should focus on increasing its share of the online market for incontinence products. Currently, online sales account for a little of the total market, but this is expected to grow by 20% in the coming seven years. Kimberly-Clark currently has a very small presence in this space and needs to increase its investment if it wants to compete effectively against the likes of Amazon and Walmart, who are both significant players in this space.

Secondly, Astute Analytica recommends that Kimberly-Clark focus on improving its product offerings in the mid-market segment. The company's current products are targeted at the premium end of the North America adult incontinence products market and while this has been successful in terms of sales growth, it has resulted in margins that are below those of competitors. If Kimberly-Clark can improve its product offerings in the mid-market segment, it will be able to better compete on price while still maintaining its premium positioning.

On other hand, our analysis shows that Kimberly-Clark has been dominating the North America adult incontinence products market due to a number of strengths that give it a competitive edge. Firstly, the company has a strong brand name and reputation. Consumers know and trust the brand, and this gives the company an advantage over its competitors. Secondly, it has a wide range of products available, giving consumers plenty of choice when it comes to selecting an incontinence product. Lastly, Astute Analytica’s analysis showed that Kimberly-Clark's prices are generally lower than those of its competitors, making it a more affordable option for consumers.

205 million Units of Incontinence Products Were Sold Across US

The majority of incontinence products in North America North America adult incontinence products market are sold through brick-and-mortar stores. However, online sales of incontinence products have been growing steadily over the past few years. In 2021, online sales accounted for 30% of all incontinence product sales in the United States. In general, over 205 million units of incontinence products were sold in the in US in 2021. There are many different types and brands of incontinence products available on the market today. The most popular types of products include absorbent pads and briefs, which are worn inside the underwear to absorb urine leaks. Other popular products include urinalysis kits, which allow people to test for urinary tract infections (UTIs) at home; and bedwetting alarm systems, which help people with nighttime incontinence stay dry during the night.

Our study on the North America adult incontinence products market suggest that private label accounted for over 30% of the regional sales of incontinence products, which was followed by Poise, a brand by Kimberly Clark. The company sold over 55 million units of the products. Apart from this, Always Discrete, Depend, Depend Fit Flex, and Tena Serenity sold over 28.3 million, 13.2 million, 12.3 million, and 6.8 million respectively in 2021.

The majority of people who experience incontinence in the North America adult incontinence products market are women. In fact, it is estimated that one in five women will experience some form of urinary incontinence during her lifetime. The most common type of incontinence among women is stress urinary incontinence, which is caused by weak pelvic floor muscles.

