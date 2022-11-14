The Global E-Prescribing Market is expected to grow by $1.9 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.74% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Prescribing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359944/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the e-prescribing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for automation across departments, the rise in focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs.

The e-prescribing market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The e-prescribing market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of internet-enabled mobile devices in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the e-prescribing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for technology and growth in developing countries across the Asia Pacific will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-prescribing market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Constellation Software Inc., DrFirst Inc, eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co, Henry Schein Inc., iMedX Inc., McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., and Surescripts RxHub LLC. Also, the e-prescribing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

