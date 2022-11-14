Global Hair Restoration Services Market Size to Surpass USD 10,043.5 Mn by 2028, 15.1% CAGR by Analysis

Chicago, IL, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Hair Restoration Services Market By Service Type (Follicular Unit Extraction, Follicular Unit Transplantation, Laser Treatment, Follicular Unit Strip Surgery, Others), By Gender (Male, Female), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Surgery Centers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database. The report analyzes the hair restoration services market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the hair restoration services market.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hair Restoration Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4,319.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 10,043.5 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Hair Restoration Services? How big is the Hair Restoration Services Industry?

Hair Restoration Services Industry Coverage & Overview:

Aging and hormone imbalances have both been suggested as potential causes of alopecia. Thyroid problems or a drop in estrogen levels in menopausal women can also lead to hair loss. Important hormones affecting hair development include androgen hormones like Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and testosterone. Aside from that, gender has an impact on disease susceptibility. Over 95% of male pattern hair loss, according to the American Hair Loss Association, is caused by androgenetic alopecia. In the upcoming years, the global hair restoration services market is anticipated to benefit from increased consumer knowledge of available treatments for alopecia. Due to their increased hereditary sensitivity to the testosterone by-product dihydrotestosterone, more men seek hair transplants (DHT). Hair restoration is a surgical procedure used to treat hair loss (alopecia) or baldness. It is a cosmetic procedure for women and men facing significant hair loss, bald spots, or thinning hair. Baldness and hair loss are prevalent in men due to genetic factors and age. In the U.S., 30 million women and 50 million men face hair loss.

Global Hair Restoration Services Market: Growth Dynamics

An increase in the number of people suffering from hair loss or alopecia is one of the major reasons driving the demand for the global hair restoration service market. The rise in persistent self-consciousness, celebrity influence on personality, and societal influence to grow nicer & thicker hair are some of the major factors that have led to the adoption rate of hair restoration services. The hair restoration services industry has been experiencing innovations and trends, resulting in more efficient and lucrative hair restoration services.

Hair Restoration Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hair restoration services market is segregated based on service type, gender, service provider, and region. Based on service type, the market is divided into follicular unit extraction, follicular unit transplantation, laser treatment, follicular unit strip surgery, and others. Among these, the follicular unit extraction segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 34 percent of the total market in 2021. Based on gender, the market is classified into male and female. Over the forecast period, the male segment will be the largest market. Based on the service provider, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and surgery centers. The clinic's segment dominates the market, accounting for a major share of global revenue in 2021.

The global Hair Restoration Services market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Follicular Unit Extraction

Follicular Unit Transplantation

Laser Treatment

Follicular Unit Strip Surgery

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgery Centers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hair Restoration Services market include -

Direct Hair Implantation International

iGrow Laser

Bosley Inc

Elite Hair Restoration

National Hair Centers

NeoGraft

Lexington Intl. LLC

Bernstein Medical

Cole Hair Transplant Group.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hair Restoration Services market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.1% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Hair Restoration Services market size was valued at around US$ 4,319.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,043.5 million by 2028.

An increase in several people suffering from Alopecia will drive the growth of the global hair restoration service market.

By service type, the follicular unit extraction segment accounted for a major market share in 2021

By gender, the men segment dominated the hair restoration services market in 2021.

The North American market accounted for a major revenue share in 2021

Regional Analysis:

The global hair restoration services market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is considered a dominant region in the hair restoration services market in 2021, with a large target population. People aged between 30 and 60 years witness such hair loss problems. Their population is comparatively high in North America, which will further promote the hair restoration services market in the region. The rise in awareness about hair restoration services, the high rate of adoption of hair transplant treatment owing to technological advancements, and increased physician prescriptions in the U.S are expected to drive the North American hair restoration services market in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

March 2022: 'CMX,' also known as 'Anacell,' was developed by the D.Nature company. The active ingredient of CMX is Brevilin A, a naturally occurring compound that has been shown to impact hair restoration positively.

July 2021: Stemson Therapeutics announced closing a DCVC Bio-led USD 15 million Series A financing for advancing Stemson's proprietary therapeutic solution to cure hair loss. AbbVie Ventures, Genoa Ventures, and other investors support Stemson's efforts to restore human hair growth with a novel cell regeneration technology using the patient's cells to generate new hair follicles.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4,319.5 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 10,043.5 million CAGR Growth Rate 15.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Direct Hair Implantation International, iGrow Laser, Bosley Inc, Elite Hair Restoration, National Hair Centers, NeoGraft, Lexington Intl. LLC, Bernstein Medical, and Cole Hair Transplant Group. Key Segment By Service Type, By Gender, By Service Provider, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

