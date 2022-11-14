Global Content Management Software Market to Reach $129.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817722/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$68.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.9% CAGR



The Content Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Content Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817722/?utm_source=GNW



