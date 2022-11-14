The Global Pozzolan Market is expected to grow by $17.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pozzolan Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359942/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pozzolan market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, increasing construction activities globally, and improved performance than substitutes.

The pozzolan market analysis includes the material and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The pozzolan market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Artificial pozzolan

• Natural pozzolan



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial roads and highways

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the upgradations in the usage of pozzolan as one of the prime reasons driving the pozzolan market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward sustainable practices in construction and product advancement with technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pozzolan market covers the following areas:

• Pozzolan market sizing

• Pozzolan market forecast

• Pozzolan market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pozzolan market vendors that include 3M Co., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company, CARBO Ceramics Inc., CEMEX SAB de CV, Charah Solutions Inc., CR Minerals Co. LLC, Hess Pumice Inc., iMinerals Inc., Imerys S.A., HERACLES Group, Nebraska Ash, Nevada Cement Company, Salt River Materials Group, The SEFA Group, Seven Group Holdings Ltd., Sunrise Resources Plc, Titan America LLC, and RED Industrial Products. Also, the pozzolan market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

