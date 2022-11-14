Global Train Lighting Market to Reach $363.3 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Train Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799825/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. Interior, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.6% CAGR and reach US$303.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Exterior segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.5% CAGR



The Train Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

General Electric Company

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Hitachi Ltd.

Innovec Controls

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

KST Lighting

LED Smart, Inc.

LPA Excil Electronics

Matrix Railway Corporation

McGeoch Technology Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799825/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Train Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Train Lighting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Interior by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Interior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exterior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Exterior by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Exterior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Locomotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Diesel Locomotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel Locomotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Locomotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electric Locomotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Locomotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metros by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Metros by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metros by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Coaches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Passenger Coaches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Coaches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Wagon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Freight Wagon by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight Wagon by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Rolling Stocks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Rolling Stocks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Rolling Stocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Train Lighting Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train

Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train

Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Position - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train

Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by Position -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and Exterior

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Train

Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Position - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Train

Lighting by Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Train

Lighting by Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger

Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Train Lighting by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Position - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting

by Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior

and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive,

Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon

and Other Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting

by Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger

Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Position - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



INDIA

Train Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Train Lighting by Position -

Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and

Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Train Lighting by Rolling Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric

Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other

Rolling Stocks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Train Lighting by Rolling

Stock - Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros,

Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Train Lighting by

Rolling Stock - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel

Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Metros, Passenger Coaches,

Freight Wagon and Other Rolling Stocks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Train Lighting by Position - Interior and Exterior -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Train Lighting by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799825/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________