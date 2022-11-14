Worldwide Laundry Dosing Systems Industry to 2027 - Players Include Ecolab, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Cleenol and Diversey

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laundry Dosing Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laundry dosing systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% during 2022-2027.
Laundry dosing systems are widely used in the commercial and industrial sectors, which automatically adjust the detergent quantity to the washer-extractor load, a significant force driving the global laundry dosing systems market. Laundry care is considered one of the most important in commercial and industrial sectors worldwide.
The global laundry dosing systems market is expected to witness substantial growth in most segments during the forecast period. A dosing system manufacturing company might constantly increase its market share by launching new products, investing in marketing, and advertising campaigns.
Target market positioning, product knowledge, planning, and innovation positioning enable players to have a sustainable presence in the industry.
North America dominates the global laundry dosing system market, and the U.S. is the leading country. Prominent companies like SEKO have contributed to the growth of the industry significantly. For over 40 years, SEKO has manufactured and designed dosing pumps and metering solutions for the hygiene, cleaning, water treatment, and industrial processes markets. It develops solenoid and motor-driven dosing pumps and analysis and measurement systems. It has its presence in more than 100 countries across the world.
Key Highlights
- Millennials are the major smartphone and internet users and are the ones who strengthened the use of on-demand services due to convenience. The on-demand laundry platforms have relieved the load and stress of several corporate people who cannot spend time doing laundry. On-demand laundry is a significant growth enabler for the industry.
- The other dosing pump segment includes manual, gear, mechanical, and pneumatic. A manual dosing system enables manual activation of dosing systems of two products into a washing machine. For example, Laundryplus manual dosing system by Brightwell Dispensers requires no electronic signal with the machine. It is quick and easy to install, as it only requires an independent power supply.
- Cleenol is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of cleaning and hygiene products across various industries through various products and brands. The company sells a wide range of ancillary products such as automatic laundry dosing systems, toilet tissue, disposable paper products, clothes, etc.
Market Trends and Drivers
Innovation in Laundry Systems
Energy efficient systems, smart, intuitive features in the washing machine, new detergent formats, and smart plugs for voltage fluctuation are some innovations in laundry dosing systems that provide great opportunities to the dosing system manufacturers.
Increasing Outsourcing of Laundry by Consumers
In-house laundry services are becoming difficult for hospitals and hotels as setting up in-house laundry requires a massive investment in maintenance, installation, and upgradation of machinery. Therefore, the number of hotels and hospitals' laundry outsourcing services is increasing yearly, which drives the laundry dosing systems market.
Market Restraints
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
A significant portion of the cost of raw materials and components comprises the cost of metals such as steel, copper, and bronze, motors, engines and starters, spare parts, and steel shafting. Metal prices are highly volatile and have risen due to inflation and competitive pressures, demanding vendors to pay more.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size of the global laundry dosing systems market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global laundry dosing systems market?
3. Who are the prominent players in the global laundry dosing systems market?
4. What are the growth factors in the laundry dosing systems market?
5. Which region has the largest global laundry dosing systems market share?
