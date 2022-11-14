Gravity Reports Third Quarter of 2022 Results and Business Update

Seoul, Korea, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – November 14, 2022 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 102,377 million (US$ 71,509 thousand), representing an 6.1% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (“QoQ”) and a 20.4% decrease from the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 21,271 million (US$ 14,857 thousand), representing a 3.8% decrease QoQ and a 47.1% decrease YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 24,410 million (US$ 17,050 thousand), representing a 2.2% increase QoQ and a 41.1% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 16,076 million (US$ 11,229 thousand), representing a 8.0% decrease QoQ and a 39.0% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were KRW 19,271 million (US$ 13,460 thousand), representing a 22.4% decrease QoQ from KRW 24,827 million and a 5.3% increase YoY from KRW 18,295 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan and Thailand. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Korea. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 79,443 million (US$ 55,490 thousand) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 16.8% increase QoQ from KRW 68,042 million and a 25.2% decrease YoY from KRW 106,218 million. The increase QoQ resulted primarily increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin, which was launched on September 15, 2022, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT in Southeast Asia, Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Ragnarok Origin in North America and Korea. The decrease YoY was due to decrease revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in Japan and Korea. This decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Other revenues were KRW 3,663 million (US$ 2,559 thousand) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 0.4% increase QoQ from KRW 3,650 million and a 11.9% decrease YoY from KRW 4,157 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 59,829 million (US$ 41,790 thousand) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 18.3% increase QoQ from KRW 50,575 million and a 9.6% decrease YoY from KRW 66,146 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The decrease YoY was primarily due to commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia. Such decrease was partially offset by increased commission paid for mobile game service related to Ragnarok Origin in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 21,277 million (US$ 14,862 thousand) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 10.7% decrease QoQ from KRW 23,829 million and a 4.5% decrease YoY from KRW 22,282 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT in global and commission paid for payment gate way fees related to Ragnarok Online in Taiwan and Thailand. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased salaries and advertising expenses for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories in Thailand.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 24,410 million (US$ 17,050 thousand) for the third quarter of 2022 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 23,874 million for the second quarter of 2022 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 41,435 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 16,076 million (US$ 11,229 thousand) for the third quarter of 2022 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 17,465 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,351 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 293,684 million (US$ 205,134 thousand) as of September 30, 2022.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,431.67 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE

Ragnarok Online

Ragnarok Online has celebrated its 20th anniversary in Korea in the second half of 2022 since the game was initially launched in Korea on August 1, 2002. As celebrating its 20th anniversary, various kinds of online and offline events and promotions were placed in the third quarter of 2022.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin was launched in multi-platform including mobile and PC in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in September 15, 2022. The game is scheduled to be launched in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2023.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation has run the CBT in Korea on October 11, 2022 and has started its pre-registration in Korea on November 3, 2022. Ragnarok X: Next Generation is scheduled to be launched in Korea in the first quarter of 2023.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is planned to be launched in Vietnam in the first half of 2023.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT, a blockchain mobile game

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT was launched in global on September 22, 2022.

Ragnarok Poring Merge, a blockchain mobile game

Ragnarok Poring Merge was designed as a blockchain game based on P2E systems. The game is prepared to be launched in Southeast Asia in the third quarter of 2023.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile and PC game, has launched in Korea on August 10, 2022. The game is planned to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first half of 2023.

Ragnarok Monster’s Arena, a Card SRPG mobile game, was launched in Thailand on September 1, 2022. The game also was launched in Korea on September 27, 2022. Ragnarok Monster’s Arena is named differently in Thailand and Korea. The game is as known as Ragnarok Tactics II in Thailand, and it is as known as Ragnarok Arena in Korea. Ragnarok Monster’s Arena is scheduled to be launched in Southeast Asia (except for Thailand), South Asia, Middle East, and Oceania in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ragnarok Begins, a MMORPG mobile and PC game, has run the second CBT for mobile and PC game version in North America on October 14, 2022. The game is scheduled to be launched in North America in November 15, 2022. The game has been developed by Gravity.

Ragnarok IP Game Jam with The Sandbox

Gravity initially signed a Ragnarok IP partnership agreement with The Sandbox, a metaverse gaming platform, on April 1, 2022. Gravity held the Ragnarok Game Jam with The Sandbox on September 7, 2022.

Business Agreement with Me2On

Gravity Neocyon Inc., a subsidiary of Gravity, has signed a business agreement with a mobile social casino game company, Me2On, on October 14, 2022 and is planned to launch a blockchain NFT game in the first half of 2023.

Investor Presentation

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-21 30-September-22 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 99,105 69,223 107,684 75,216 Short-term financial instruments 148,000 103,376 186,000 129,918 Accounts receivable, net 52,615 36,751 78,855 55,079 Other receivables, net 1,080 754 227 159 Prepaid expenses 3,164 2,210 2,866 2,002 Other current assets 2,171 1,516 2,448 1,710 Total current assets 306,135 213,830 378,080 264,084 Property and equipment, net 11,338 7,919 9,879 6,900 Intangible assets, net 3,342 2,334 3,468 2,422 Deferred tax assets 1,719 1,201 1,494 1,044 Other non-current financial assets 3,019 2,109 3,366 2,351 Other non-current assets 1,973 1,379 1,599 1,117 Total assets 327,526 228,772 397,886 277,918 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 41,199 28,777 61,640 43,055 Deferred revenue 13,481 9,416 15,512 10,835 Withholdings 3,596 2,512 2,712 1,894 Accrued expense 1,484 1,037 1,367 955 Income tax payable 10,629 7,424 4,272 2,984 Other current liabilities 3,608 2,520 3,587 2,505 Total current liabilities 73,997 51,686 89,090 62,228 Long-term deferred revenue 98 68 79 55 Other non-current liabilities 6,590 4,602 5,685 3,971 Total liabilities 80,685 56,356 94,854 66,254 Share capital 3,474 2,427 3,474 2,427 Capital surplus 27,098 18,928 27,098 18,928 Other components of equity 2,180 1,523 8,440 5,895 Retained earnings 213,318 148,999 263,290 183,904 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 246,070 171,877 302,302 211,154 Non-controlling interest 771 539 730 510 Total equity 246,841 172,416 303,032 211,664 Total liabilities and equity 327,526 228,772 397,886 277,918

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,431.67 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended Nine months ended 30-Jun-22 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-22 (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 24,827 18,295 19,271 13,460 60,133 65,545 45,782 Mobile games 68,042 106,218 79,443 55,490 243,796 210,726 147,189 Other revenue 3,650 4,157 3,663 2,559 13,411 11,232 7,845 Total net revenue 96,519 128,670 102,377 71,509 317,340 287,503 200,816 Cost of revenue 50,575 66,146 59,829 41,790 169,541 155,658 108,725 Gross profit 45,944 62,524 42,548 29,719 147,799 131,845 92,091 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,207 18,091 17,624 12,310 47,613 56,473 39,446 Research and development 2,956 4,143 3,745 2,616 12,299 9,933 6,938 Others, net (334) 48 (92) (64) 535 (263) (184) Total operating expenses 23,829 22,282 21,277 14,862 60,447 66,143 46,200 Operating profit 22,115 40,242 21,271 14,857 87,352 65,702 45,891 Finance income(costs): Finance income 4,100 2,128 5,343 3,732 4,325 11,051 7,719 Finance costs (2,341) (935) (2,204) (1,539) (2,235) (5,249) (3,666) Profit before income tax 23,874 41,435 24,410 17,050 89,442 71,504 49,944 Income tax expense 6,462 15,151 8,312 5,806 24,779 21,663 15,131 Profit for the year 17,412 26,284 16,098 11,244 64,663 49,841 34,813 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest (53) (67) 22 15 (19) (131) (92) Owners of Parent company 17,465 26,351 16,076 11,229 64,682 49,972 34,905 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 2,513 3,792 2,313 1.62 9,308 7,191 5.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS(1) - Basic and diluted 2,513 3,792 2,313 1.62 9,308 7,191 5.02

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,431.67 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.