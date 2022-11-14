The Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market is expected to grow by $1.1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359941/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial sewing machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of the automotive industry, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions, and increasing demand for technical textiles.

The industrial sewing machines market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial sewing machines market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Raised

• Cylinder bed

• Flat bed

• Post bed

• Others



By Application

• Apparel

• Non-apparel



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in online sales of garments as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial sewing machines market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand from end-user industries and growth in the apparel industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial sewing machines market covers the following areas:

• Industrial sewing machines market sizing

• Industrial sewing machines market forecast

• Industrial sewing machines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial sewing machines market vendors that include AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Feiyue Group, Husqvarna AB, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Janome Corp., Juki Corp., Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rimoldi and CF S.r.l., Seiko Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., SVP Singer Holdings Inc., Tacony Corp., Usha International Ltd., Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg Co. Ltd., and Zoje Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. Also, the industrial sewing machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359941/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________