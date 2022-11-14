The Global Anomaly Detection Market is expected to grow by $4.23 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.08% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anomaly Detection Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359939/?utm_source=GNW

08% during the forecast period. Our report on the anomaly detection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by anomaly detection tools gaining traction in BFSI, the need to mitigate criminal activities and prevent terrorist attacks, and the need for maintaining security across smart cities.

The anomaly detection market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The anomaly detection market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising incidence of internal threats and cyber frauds as one of the prime reasons driving the anomaly detection market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand from banking and financial institutions and increase in spending on retail security systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anomaly detection market covers the following areas:

• Anomaly detection market sizing

• Anomaly detection market forecast

• Anomaly detection market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anomaly detection market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Anodot Ltd., Avora, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kemp Technologies Inc., KNIME AG, Mechademy Incorp, Microsoft Corp., Prophix Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SolarWinds Corp., SUBEX Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Also, the anomaly detection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

