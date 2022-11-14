Unconventional Gas Market Size 2022: Market Share, Top Companies report covers, Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Defination, Share, and Regional Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast

pune, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unconventional Gas Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Unconventional gas is a type of natural gas resource trapped in coal beds, shale blocks, and tight sands. This gas resource is different from conventional sources in terms of reservoirs, geographical areas, and accumulation of natural gas. For the extraction of unconventional gas, different techniques are applied depending on the field and type of gas extracted. One common method is hydraulic fracturing, where a hole is drilled into the rock and large amounts of water are injected at high pressure along with sand and other chemicals to create cracks in the rock. The cracks, when opened, will free the trapped gas, allowing it to flow to the wellhead.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Unconventional Gas estimated at US$ million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Unconventional gas resources are widely used in power generation and industrial application. Focus towards decreasing reliance on depleting conventional resources is one of the major driving factors of global unconventional gas market. In addition, foreign investment by Asian oil and gas giants to acquire unconventional gas assets is further expected to propel the market growth. Regulatory support in the U.S. and China is expected to increase the production of unconventional gas during the forecast period. However, excessive utilization and contamination of surface water and high cost of production is expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

This latest report researches the industry structure, capacity, production, sales (consumption), revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Unconventional Gas manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

Segment by Type

Shale Gas

Coalbed Gas

Tight Gas

Others

Segment by Application

Power Industry

Fuel Industry

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Unconventional Gas Market: -

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

Arrow Energy

BG Group

ExxonMobil

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Dart Energy

Devon Energy

Detailed TOC of Global Unconventional Gas Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2022-2028

1 Report Overview

1.1 Unconventional Gas Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Unconventional Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Shale Gas

1.2.3 Coalbed Gas

1.2.4 Tight Gas

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Unconventional Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Power Industry

1.3.3 Fuel Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Unconventional Gas Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Unconventional Gas Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Unconventional Gas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Unconventional Gas Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Unconventional Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Market Dynamics

2.4.1 Unconventional Gas Industry Trends

2.4.2 Unconventional Gas Market Drivers

2.4.3 Unconventional Gas Market Challenges

2.4.4 Unconventional Gas Market Restraints

And More…

