Global LED Packaging Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798991/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chips-On-Board (COB) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The LED Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Chip Scale Package (CSP) Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Chip Scale Package (CSP) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Bilcare Ltd.
Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd.
ColorStars Group
Epistar Corporation
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.
Lg Innotek Co., Ltd.
Lumileds Holding BV
Momentive
Nichia Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798991/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
LED Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Package Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Package Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Package Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for General Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for General Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Backlighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Backlighting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Backlighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World LED Packaging Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Surface-Mounted Device
(SMD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface-Mounted Device
(SMD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chips-On-Board (COB) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Chips-On-Board (COB) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Chips-On-Board (COB) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chip
Scale Package (CSP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Chip Scale Package (CSP) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Chip Scale Package
(CSP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Visible & Infrared by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Visible & Infrared by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Visible & Infrared by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep
UV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Deep UV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep UV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flash Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Flash Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Flash Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
LED Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package Type -
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface-Mounted
Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP)
and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for LED Packaging by Application -
General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash
Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for LED Packaging by Wavelength -
Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Package Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale
Package (CSP) and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting,
Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
LED Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Package Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale
Package (CSP) and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting,
Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for LED Packaging by Wavelength -
Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
LED Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Package Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale
Package (CSP) and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting,
Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for LED Packaging by Wavelength -
Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
LED Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Package Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale
Package (CSP) and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting,
Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
LED Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Package Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale
Package (CSP) and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting,
Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
LED Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Package Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale
Package (CSP) and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting,
Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Package Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale
Package (CSP) and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Application - General Lighting, Automotive Lighting,
Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Visible & Infrared and Deep UV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Visible &
Infrared and Deep UV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
LED Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Package Type - Surface-Mounted Device (SMD),
Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP) and Other
Package Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for LED Packaging by Package Type -
Surface-Mounted Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip
Scale Package (CSP) and Other Package Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by Package
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface-Mounted
Device (SMD), Chips-On-Board (COB), Chip Scale Package (CSP)
and Other Package Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Packaging by Application - General Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for LED Packaging by Application -
General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash
Lighting, Industrial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Packaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798991/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global LED Packaging Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LED Packaging estimated at US$16. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798991/?utm_source=GNW