Global Recloser Market Report 2022 to 2027: Increasing Investments in Smart Grids Presents Opportunities

The "Recloser Market by Phase Type (Three Phase, Single Phase, and Triple-single Phase), Control Type (Electronic and Hydraulic), Voltage Rating (Up to 15 kV, 16-27 kV, and 28-38 kV), Insulation Medium (Oil, Air, and Epoxy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recloser market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Up to 15 kV segment, by voltage rating, to be the fastest growing market from 2022 to 2027

The recloser market has been segmented based on voltage rating into three segments, namely, up to 15 kV, 16-27 kV, and 28-38 kV. The up to 15 kV is a subgroup of voltage rating revolution that is mostly used in all segments by the residential applications and in rural distribution lines.

The residential sector has grown overall due to the expansion in the manufacturing sector, which is anticipated to boost the demand for up to 15 kV recloser. The market for reclosers for up to 15 kV voltage rating segment is projected to increase as a result of the rising expansion of the electrical distribution networks and the efforts of distribution utilities to reduce power outages in the residential sector. Investments in renewable energy and the expanding industrial and commercial sector, which includes enormous malls, hospitals, and hotels are likely to drive the market for up to 15 kV reclosers.

Epoxy insulation medium segment, by insulation type, to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The insulation medium segment has three types: Oil, Air, and Epoxy. The epoxy insulation medium is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR and occupy the largest market share as they are intended for use in distribution feeders or substations to maximize long-term reliability and minimize routine maintenance needs.

Epoxy insulation medium reclosers have better arc quenching properties and improved reliability and are cost-efficient and environment-friendly, with easily recyclable technology. Epoxy insulation medium reclosers are an essential component in a transmission network and are used within substations to control the flow of large quantities of electric power with an electrical network. As electrification increases in the country, the transmission network will naturally expand, and hence, there will be a surge in demand for epoxy insulation medium recloser in new transmission substations.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in recloser market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global recloser market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027. Power transmission utilities, power generation utilities, power distribution utilities, commercial sectors, and railways and metros are some of the region's primary end-users of the recloser. Due to the lower capital and labor costs, the manufacturing sector in the area is projected to have continued market growth. With the growing population in Asian countries such as China and India, electricity generation demand is also rising.

China is focusing on investments in the R&D of intelligent substations and intelligent power distributions. Thus, increasing investments are expected to drive the market for reclosers during the forecast period. China is also witnessing increased investments in the renewables sector, including solar, hydrogen, wind, and natural gas, for power generation. The demand for reclosers to regulate electricity and offer fault protection will significantly increase, raising the market in the Asia Pacific.



