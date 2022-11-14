The Lottery Market is expected to grow by $50.25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lottery Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359929/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the lottery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new launches, high penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, and a rise in spending on lottery tickets.

The lottery market analysis includes platform, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The lottery market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Traditional

• Online



By Type

• Scratch-off games

• Terminal-based games

• Sports lotteries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America



This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market growth during the next few years. Also, business strategies and the advent of government-organized lottery commissions to raise welfare funds will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the lottery market covers the following areas:

• Lottery market sizing

• Lottery market forecast

• Lottery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lottery market vendors that include Arizona Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Delaware State Lottery, Florida Lottery, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Georgia Lottery Corp., Hoosier Lottery, Missouri Lottery, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery. Also, the lottery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

