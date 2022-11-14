Foghorn Therapeutics to Present at Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced the Company will share preclinical data for FHD-609, a first-in-class, highly potent and selective degrader of BRD9, at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held November 16–19, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada.



Presentation Details

Title: Preclinical Validation of Target Engagement Assays and Investigation of Mechanistic Impacts of FHD-609, a Clinical-Stage BRD9 Degrader Being Developed for the Treatment of Synovial Sarcoma

Poster Number: P 187

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 5:00–7:00 p.m. PT

The poster will be accessible following the presentation under the Science section of the Company’s website.

About FHD-609

FHD-609 is a potent, selective, intravenously administered protein degrader of BRD9, a component of the ncBAF complex. Preclinical studies have demonstrated tumor growth inhibition in synovial sarcoma, a cancer genetically dependent on BRD9. To learn more about the first-in-human clinical trial of FHD-609 in synovial sarcoma, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Synovial Sarcoma

Synovial sarcoma is a rare, often aggressive soft tissue sarcoma that originates from different types of soft tissue, including muscle or ligaments. Synovial sarcoma can occur at any age but is most common among adolescents and young adults. It represents around 5–10% of all soft tissue sarcomas, with ~800 new cases each year in the United States. Surgery remains the most effective treatment for synovial sarcoma, and there are limited therapeutic treatment options.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s clinical trials, including the timing of release of clinical data. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)

bstrain@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media)

khellsvik@foghorntx.com

Michael Lampe, ScientPR (Media)

michael@scientpr.com