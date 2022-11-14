nfant Announces New Thrive Feeding System and Partnerships with SimpliFed and bttn, at HLTH 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nfant® today unveiled the nfant Thrive Feeding System, its parent-focused connected home nursery product line that applies cutting-edge technology to take the guesswork out of baby feeding. The company also announced a strategic alliance with two health platforms – SimpliFed and bttn. The partnership with SimpliFed, a maternal telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, will deliver professional virtual lactation and feeding support to parents to optimize growth and development. The partnership with bttn, the world's largest online medical supply store, will expand nfant’s eCommerce to both healthcare professionals and parents.

“Safety, sleep and feeding are the top concerns new parents have for their babies, with feeding being the most frequently cited cause of maternal anxiety,” says nfant CEO Tommy Cunningham, Ph.D. "Our breakthrough technology and strategic partnerships will provide invaluable information and access to both parents and pediatricians during the most critical developmental period of a newborn’s life.”

nfant has helped solve feeding problems for thousands of parents of newborns with its prescription-only, FDA-cleared nfant Feeding Solution and accessories. Independent research studies from top pediatric hospitals across the country have shown that using nfant Feeding Solution promotes growth and improves clinical outcomes so babies get home sooner with fewer complications and readmissions. With the nfant Thrive Feeding System, parents can access the same benefits through real-time data and guidance to optimize feedings unique to each baby’s needs and actionable insights to help prevent problems before they start.

SimpliFed will complement the benefits of nfant Thrive by offering nfant users professional virtual feeding and lactation support services. A growing list of commercial insurance providers and state Medicaid organizations fully cover the costs of these services, emphasizing the importance of early nutrition and growth. TRICARE, the insurance program that provides coverage to all military families, supports these services as well. SimpliFed’s parent users will now be able to share feeding data from the nfant Thrive Tracker App to their medical professionals for an enhanced level of care.

“We are honored to partner with nfant to help redesign the care experience surrounding feeding babies,” says Andrea Ippolito, CEO/Founder of SimpliFed. “Families and clinicians need more evidence-based tools to help them better understand how to feed babies to help them grow and thrive. Baby feeding has long been overlooked and it is critical to have access to data-driven tools to guide the progression of feeding in ways that optimize growth and early development.”

The nfant Thrive Feeding System and related accessories will be available for purchase through bttn, the fastest-growing eCommerce platform in healthcare.

“bttn was built to give brands better access to healthcare customers via eCommerce, which has been a largely ignored channel until now,” says JT Garwood, CEO/Co-Founder of bttn. “Breakthrough medical technologies like nfant need eCommerce capabilities and digital sales to get in front of customers in new and innovative ways. We are proud to feature nfant alongside the world’s top manufacturers of medical supplies and devices.”

About nfant®

nfant® is a medical device and digital health company with a dedicated mission to improve the standard of care in infant feeding through objective, evidence-based solutions. The company has more than seven years of experience providing advanced clinical support to medical professionals in the NICU. The 2022 launch of the nfant® Thrive Feeding System expands its solution suite to the home for the benefit of all babies, their parents and caregivers. nfant believes that every baby’s growth and development can be improved when parents and caregivers are empowered with the right tools to make vital decisions about how best to support and optimize their baby’s feeding. For more information, please visit www.nfant.com.

About SimpliFed

SimpliFed is a maternal telelactation company that provides judgment-free, breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with SimpliFed’s network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via the company’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/.

About bttn

bttn is building the future of medical supply with an easy-to-use eCommerce solution and service team that increases access, simplifies the buying process and supports customers through all stages of their buying journey. By leveraging technology to lower overhead costs, bttn saves time, money and effort for customers of all sizes. For more information, please visit https://bttnusa.com.

