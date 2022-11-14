Stran & Company Reports 50% Increase in Nine-Month Sales Year-Over-Year and Achieves Revenue of $13.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2022

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.



“We continued to achieve steady growth in sales for the third quarter of 2022, as evidenced by our revenue of $13.6 million, a 24% increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, our revenue increased 50% year-over-year for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021,” commented Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran. “We have effectively implemented a growth strategy that we believe is allowing us to reach new records, operationally, financially, and geographically. We are executing on our strategy and have fully integrated Trend Brand Solutions, which we acquired in August 2022, thereby broadening our geographic reach across the United States. Specifically, Trend brings an established footprint in Houston, Texas which is home to two dozen Fortune 500 companies, and we believe provides opportunities to further penetrate the Southern U.S. market. The acquisitions we have completed to date are synergistic with Stran and allow us to enhance already successful businesses by leveraging our growing sales force, first-in-class technology solutions and expanding geographic presence. In addition to our continued organic growth, M&A continues to be a fundamental pillar of our strategy to accelerate growth, further establish our leadership position within this highly fragmented industry, and benefit from economies of scale.”

Mr. Shape continued, “Additionally, we are continuing to secure significant, multi-year contracts with high-profile customers. This includes our contract with a leading North American infrastructure service company announced during the quarter. This contract is projected to generate over one million in revenue annually and came as a referral from an existing customer, which we believe further validates the quality of our products and services as well as our value proposition for our customers. Moreover, we are witnessing significant traction with our newly implemented sales and marketing initiative, which has already resulted in meaningful discussions with potential customers, validating the vast untapped opportunities within the industry that we intend to capitalize on. Overall, we have maintained a strong balance sheet with $22 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022, and no long-term debt. We believe we are well-positioned to execute on our business growth strategy and firmly position Stran at the forefront of the industry.”

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $13.6 million compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers. Additionally, the Company benefited from the acquisition of the G.A.P. Promotions assets in January 2022 and the Trend Brand Solutions assets in August 2022.

Gross profit increased to $4.2 million, or 31.3% of revenue, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.7 million, or 34.0% of revenue, for the same period last year. The increase in gross profit was due to increased sales, partially offset by an increase in purchasing costs.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $0.7 million, compared to net earnings of approximately $0.7 million for the same period last year. This decrease was primarily due to lead generation initiatives, integration expenses related to the acquisition of the G.A.P. Promotions and Trend Brand Solutions assets, ongoing expenses related to being a public company and higher cost of purchases. These factors were partially offset by the increase in sales from the G.A.P. Promotions and Trend Brand Solution assets and the increase from recurring organic sales.

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 12,296,662 $ 32,226,668 Short-Term Investments 9,684,208 - Accounts Receivable, Net 10,297,020 8,982,768 Deferred Income Taxes 545,800 113,000 Inventory 7,118,378 5,230,792 Prepaid Corporate Taxes 87,459 87,459 Deposits 342,323 623,402 Prepaid Expenses 313,183 299,411 40,685,033 47,563,500 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET: 804,607 615,837 OTHER ASSETS: Intangible Assets - Customer Lists, Net 5,459,240 1,929,294 Right of Use Asset - Office Leases 864,050 1,094,778 6,323,290 3,024,072 $ 47,812,930 $ 51,203,409 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current Portion of Contingent Earn-Out Liabilities $ 1,780,578 $ 665,855 Current Obligation under Right of Use Asset - Office Leases 324,309 310,095 Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 2,846,934 4,983,496 Accrued Payroll and Related 693,626 836,915 Unearned Revenue 569,358 721,608 Rewards Program Liability - 43,878 Sales Tax Payable 221,157 106,824 Note Payable - Wildman 162,358 162,358 6,598,320 7,831,029 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-Term Contingent Earn-Out Liability 2,200,844 976,078 Long-Term Obligation under Right of Use Asset - Office Leases 539,741 784,683 2,740,585 1,760,761 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY: Common Stock, $.0001 Par Value; 300,000,000 Shares Authorized, 18,537,410

and 19,753,852 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,854 1,976 Additional Paid-In Capital 38,291,586 39,747,649 Retained Earnings 180,585 1,861,994 38,474,025 41,611,619 $ 47,812,930 $ 51,203,409









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) AND RETAINED EARNINGS

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(UNAUDITED)