Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Bridge Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798920/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Integrated Bridge Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Leisure Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Leisure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$913.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Consilium AB

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Marine Technologies, LLC.

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

OSI Maritime Systems

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce PLC

Tokyo Keiki, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798920/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Integrated Bridge Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voyage Data Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Voyage Data Recorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Voyage Data Recorders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Identification System (AIS) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automatic Identification

System (AIS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic Identification

System (AIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Integrated Bridge Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Leisure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Leisure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Leisure by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Navigation Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Integrated Navigation

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Navigation

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by

Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by

End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by

Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by

Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by

End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and

Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by

Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation

Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage

Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather

Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation

System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic

Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense

and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems

by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________