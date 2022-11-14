Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Bridge Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798920/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Integrated Bridge Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Leisure Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Leisure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$913.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Consilium AB
Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Marine Technologies, LLC.
Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine
OSI Maritime Systems
Praxis Automation Technology B.V.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Rolls-Royce PLC
Tokyo Keiki, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Integrated Bridge Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voyage Data Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Voyage Data Recorders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Voyage Data Recorders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automatic Identification System (AIS) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automatic Identification
System (AIS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic Identification
System (AIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Integrated Bridge Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leisure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Leisure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Leisure by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Navigation Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Integrated Navigation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Navigation
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by
Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by
Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Integrated Bridge Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by
Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems by
Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Defense and Leisure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation
Systems, Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS), Voyage
Data Recorders and Automatic Identification System (AIS) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Subsystem - Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather
Observation System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by Subsystem - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Integrated Navigation Systems, Automatic Weather Observation
System (AWOS), Voyage Data Recorders and Automatic
Identification System (AIS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Bridge
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated Bridge Systems by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense
and Leisure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Integrated Bridge Systems
by Ship Type - Commercial, Defense and Leisure Markets -
