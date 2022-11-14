The GetSkinHelp WalkING Clinic will be travelling through the streets of Downtown Toronto and help people get the medical attention they need and are waiting for

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skinopathy, the company behind GetSkinHelp, are helping people avoid months of waiting thanks to The GetSkinHelp Walk ING Clinic which will bring the doctor to people. Dr. Hannah Chan and her team will put on their scrubs and answer all questions relating to skin diseases as they march through the streets of Downtown Toronto with a T-Rex and NEURO, the #SkinCaring Hairless Cat.



WHO:

Dr. Hannah Chan, GetSkinHelp Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Rakesh Joshi, GetSkinHelp Lead Data Scientist, an inflatable T-Rex, and NEURO, the #SkinCaring Hairless Cat.

WHAT:

The GetSkinHelp Walk ING Clinic is a 2hr march through the streets of Downtown Toronto geared to help people finally get the medical attention they need for all their skin conditions.

WHERE:

Start on the corner of Dundas Street West & Elizabeth Street, Toronto, Ontario

Head West towards University

Turn North on University

Turn East on College

Turn South on Yonge

Navigate through the Toronto Metropolitan University courtyard

Conclude at Yonge & Dundas Square

WHEN:

November 14, 2022 from 11:45am to 2pm

WHY:

Digital Health is the answer for long wait-times, especially when it comes to finding skin specialists. The GetSkinHelp Walk ING Clinic is here to show how people can access doctors and medical tools in ways never imagined before.

Media Contact:

Richard Pietro

Communications Officer

GetSkinHelp.com

647-760-1540

richard@skinopathy.com